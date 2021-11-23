TFF and GSM Group sign league sponsorship deal worth Sh2.1billion

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. GSM Group and the Tanzania Football Federation have entered a sponsorship contract worth Sh2.1 billion for two Premier League seasons.

The deals means GSM Group now becomes a co-sponsor of Mainland Premier League which whose main sponsor is NBC.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday November 23, GSM Group’s investment director Hersi Saidi said they have decided to sponsor the league as part of their involvement in sports development.

Hersi said that they have been satisfied by the way TFF and Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) are running the league.

He said that they feel proud be associated with TFF in sponsoring the game that has many fans.

According to Hersi, Tanzania Mainland Premier League is among the best leagues on the African continent.

“I commend TFF, TPLB and clubs for the achievement and that’s why we have decided to invest in the game,” said Hersi.

Hersi said the sponsorship is not involved in other sponsorship deals with various club namely Young Africans (Yanga), Namungo FC and Coastal Union of Tanga.

“There is no conflict of interest with our sponsorship deals with other clubs in the Mainland Premier League. For instance, Azam Media Limited is sponsoring both Mainland Premier League and Azam Federation Cup. There is no conflict of interest as clubs have continued to record good results even if they play against Azam FC,” said Hersi.

Speaking at the event, TFF Vice President Athuman Nyamlani commended GSM Group for the sponsorship and called upon clubs to use it to promote the game.

“It is a milestone in football development. TFF is struggling to reduce burden for the clubs in order to feature in the league comfortably and give their best,” said Nyamlani.

Nyamlani said in the past there were some clubs struggling to play away matches while others decided to play their home ground matches away after being assisted by their opponents due to the financial problems.







