TFF and NBC sign league sponsorship deal worth Sh2.5 billion

Dar es Salaam. National Bank of Commerce (NBC) Limited Tanzania and the Tanzania Football Federation have signed a sponsorship contract Sh2.5 billion for the 2021-2022 league season.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday October 6, NBC’s managing Director Theobald Sabi they have decided to sponsor the league as part of their involvement in sports development and other activities in the country.

Sabi said that Sh2.5 billion is meant for the 2021/2022 season despite the fact that they have signed a three-year contract with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

He said that they feel proud be associated with TFF in sponsoring the game that have many fans as well as followers.

According to Sabi, Tanzania Mainland Premier League is among the best league on the African continent and that’s why they have decided to sponsor it.

“African continent have many countries, but only 12 countries are given chances to be represented by two or more teams whereby Tanzania has been given four slots. Tanzania Mainland Premier League is ranked in the eighth on the continent. I commend TFF and clubs for the achievement and that’s why we have decided to invest in the game,” said Sabi.

He said Tanzania Premier League so far has foreign players from Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda, DR Congo, Mali, Burundi, Ghana and many other countries.

“This is testimony that the league is prominent and well coordinated by TFF,” he said.

For his part, TFF President Wallace Karia commended NBC for the sponsorship and called upon clubs to use it to promote the game and give support to the bank in its daily activities.

“It is a milestone in football development. TFF is struggling to reduce burden for the clubs in order to feature in the league comfortably and give their best,” said Karia.

Karia said when he came to the helm of TFF he made it clear that his priorities included the quality of the Leagues in the country.

He said NBC sponsorship which starts Sh2.5 billion is set to rise according to their discussions.