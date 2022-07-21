TFF slaps Manara with a two-year ban, plus Sh20 million fine

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The Tanzania Footbal Federation’s Ethics Committee has suspended Young Africans Football Club Spokesperson, Haji Manara from getting involved in football related issues both locally and outside the country for two years and fined him Sh20 million.

Manara has been suspended for allegedly uttering inappropriate words to the President of TFF, Wallace Karia during the Azam Sports Federation Cup final which was played in Arusha.

He was, therefore, found guilty of threatening and humiliating Karia on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha during the final match between Yanga and Coastal Union.

According to the secretary of the ethics committee of the federation, Walter Lungu the committee met from July 11 this year in the offices of the federation located at the Karume Memorial Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Lungu said in the session they reviewed the complaints brought by the TFF Secretariat about Haji Manara regarding behavior and morals section 73 paragraph (5) of the year 2021.

Reading the verdict, Lungu said that on that day during the game, Manara uttered inappropriate words in front of President Karia, quoting those words by saying "You are following me a lot, this is the third time, I am not afraid of anything, anything and you cannot do anything to me. I have the ability to do anything to you and you have nothing to do to me."

The committee has found Haji Manara guilty and suspended him for two years where he will abstain from any fooball related issues both in Tanzania and abroad.

The punishment officially begins today, July 21, 2022, although he can appeal.



