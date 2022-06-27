Thousands of Yanga SC fans give players hero’s welcome

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Thousands Young Africans (Yanga) fans thronged various streets in Dar es Salaam welcome their team after being handed their record 28th Premier League title in Mbeya.

Traffic restrictions had been in place for some of the Dar e Salaam Region Street yesterday morning and afternoon from Julius Nyerere International Airport terminal 2 from 10am.

The fans started gathering around the Dar es Salaam’s Kariakoo area to celebrate the team’s victory.

Soon after the Yanga players arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport terminal 2, players were taken to open an roof bus while holding the trophy and Community Shield which they won after beating their rivals Simba 1-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga also dethroned Simba the NBC Premier League title after the latter won it for four seasons in a row.

Yanga’s official celebration started on Saturday soon after their league encounter against Mbeya City in Mbeya Region and maintained their unbeaten stretch with 1-1 draw.

The club’s players and fans passed through Nyerere Road, Msimbazi Street on which the special motorcade slowed down at the Simba’s headquarters whereby some of the Msimbazi Street fans joined in celebrations. One of the Simba’s fans commended Yanga for the achievement while explaining that the two teams are traditional rivals and not enemies. The fans and members flocked at the club’s headquarters and welcomed the players after six hours on the road and the players, and officials met with club’s elders and there was a special prayer before introducing the players to various club branch leaders.

Players also gathered at the GSM’s headquarters in Samora Avenue whereby players, fans and members were entertained by various artistes.

Meanwhile; Tanzania Prisons have revived their hope of remaining in the Mainland Premier League after beating Simba 1-0 at Sokoine Stadium.

Tanzania Prisons goal was scored by Benjamin Asukile in the 54th minute. The victory means Tanzania Prisons are now placed 14th.

As per league regulations, the 14th and 15th placed teams are required to feature in the relegation play off against the championship division.