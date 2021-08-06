Tokyo 2020: Uganda's Cheptegei strikes gold in men's 5,000m

By Daily Monitor More by this Author

Uganda's long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei extended Uganda’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to four after winning gold, August 6.

A blistering finish from the now double Olympic medalist and world record holder in the event saw him bolt to the finish line ahead of all his Ugandan compatriots, Jacob Kiplimo and Oscar Chelimo.

Cheptegei who clocked 12:58.15 beat second placed Canadian Mohammed Ahmed who posted 12:58.61.