Twiga Stars, Malawi face off in decisive group C encounter

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women’s national football team (Twiga Stars) today face Malawi in the decisive group C match of the Cosafa Women Cup.

The game will kick-off at 3.30pm Tanzanian time at the Madibaz Stadium in South Africa.

Today’s another Group C encounter is between Botswana and Comoros, kicking-off at the same time.

Twiga Stars, who are the defending champions, need victory in order to qualify for the quarterfinal of the competition.

The Tanzanian queens are now placed second with four points from two matches and a win will make them collect a total of seven points.

Malawi are at the top with four points, also needing victory in order to enter the next round of the tournament.

Twiga Stars head coach Bakari Shime said they target victory in the encounter in order to maintain their winning record in the competition.

“We are facing an uphill task against Malawi in tomorrow’s (today) match. However, we have prepared well and hope to outshine our opponents in the encounter,” said Shime.

He said the match is very important to them in order to prove their prowess in the competition.

“All the players are in good shape and ready for the encounter. They have promised to fight hard throughout the game,” he said.

If the Twiga Stars-Malawi clash ends in a draw and Botswana beat the Comoros, then all the three teams will have five points each to make officials get to their calculations to find the qualifiers.

It looks to be the toughest group as two teams finishing on five points could yet advance to the semifinals of the tournament.