U-23 coach targets to send South Sudan packing

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s U-23 national football team head coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman is optimistic about his squad qualifying for the next stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against South Sudan.

The two teams recorded a barren draw at the Azam Complex on Friday and tomorrow will play their return leg at the Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

Already the U-23 national football team have arrived in Butare ahead of the encounter scheduled to kick-off at 4pm Tanzanian time.

Speaking before departing for Butare, Morocco said his players played well in the encounter, despite failing to score.

He said South Sudan played a defensive game to stop his strikers from scoring in the encounter that Tanzania dominated.

“We played well in the encounter, despite failing to score even one single goal. We are going back to training before playing our return leg on Monday (tomorrow), we are sure of doing our best in the encounter,” said Morocco.

He explained that they will have to change their game approach as they will be playing away. “We need to be very keen in the encounter because South Sudan are a tough side, we need to do our best in the game in order to advance to the next stage of the competition,” he said.

The team’s captain Kelvin John also promised that they will do their best in the return leg.

John said they played well in the first leg, despite failing to score.

“It is going to be a tough match in Rwanda, but we know what we are going to do.

“We are not happy with the result, despite the fact that it is part of the game. We are optimistic about shining in the encounter and qualifying for the next stage,” insisted John.

The U-23 side need at least a 1-1 draw or victory in the return leg. If the score will be 0-0, the two teams will go into a penalty shootout.

The winners will advance to the second round and play against Nigeria in October.

The U-23 Afcon champions along with second and third placed teams will represent Africa at the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Paris, France.