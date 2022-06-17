We deserve this, says Nabi after Yanga win league title

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) were on Wednesday night crowned the new 2021/22 Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League champions with three games in hand.

Yanga won the title by beating Coastal Union 3-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and dethroned Simba SC who held the title for four consecutive seasons.

The battle field has now remained in the third and fourth places, whereby six teams are locking horns.

The Jangwani Street side have so far collected 67 points from 27 matches as their points cannot be reached by any other team in the league.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Fiston Mayele, who struck twice to bag 16 goals in the golden boot race and Chiko Ushindi scored his first goal since he joined the club in a mini transfer window.

The historic victory was celebrated by scores of the club’s fans, who attended the encounter to witness the 28th title of the Jangwani Street lads.

Yanga head coach Nesreddine Nabi commended his players for their performance and maintaining their unbeaten run since the start of the league.

So far, Yanga have won 20 out of 27 matches they have played and have drawn seven times.

“We did our best and we deserve to win the title. I am very happy with the players for showing commitment and our club leaders have played their part,” said Nabi.

Simba are placed second with 51 points and if they win all their five remaining matches, they will end up with 66 points. However, the two giants have already secured ticket to represent the country in the next edition of the African Champions League.

Simba have secured the chance due to the number of points that cannot be reached by other 14 teams in the league.

Azam FC are third with 40 points from 27 matches and are closely followed by Geita Gold FC with 39 points from 27 games.

Other teams that can finish in the third and fourth positions in the league if they win all their remaining matches are Namungo FC, who have so far collected 37 points and are in the fifth position, six placed Kagera Sugar and Coastal Union who are seventh and Polisi Tanzania who are placed eighth with 33 points.

However, Kagera Sugar and Coastal Union have 34 points each.