What to look for in a Betting site

With so many different betting sites in Tanzania, it's often difficult to know which one to choose, or how many you should register with? In this article, we'll discuss the various items you should look at when choosing the best betting sit to use.



Betting markets

Betting on sport, specifically soccer, remains the number one betting choice for punters. Players no longer simply want to bet on 1x2. Now they expect hundreds of betting markets. These can be the popular ones like GG/NG, over/under and Double Chance, but should also include the more varied options such as red cards, corners, first half etc. If a bookmaker only has the basics, punters will look elsewhere.



In-play

Although pre-match is still very popular, in-play betting is set to become much more important moving forward as more and more players try it out. The main thing holding back in-play is that it requires a very good internet connection, but this is becoming less and less of any issue. In-Play betting is popular as it lets the player bet while in the action of the game, and they can make lots of small, frequent bets.



Jackpot

Betting on jackpots is very popular and bookmakers need to ensure that they offer a jackpot betting game. Not all jackpots are the same and the most popular are the ones that occur twice a week, and where the jackpot bonuses are very higher and the minimum stake is as low as possible. It is also great if there are prizes for getting only 80% of the matches correct.



Bonuses

Bonuses and free bets are always going to be popular, and betting sites need to ensure they offer them to not only new registering customers, but also to existing players, to entice loyalty. Popular bonuses include free sign up bets, first deposit bonuses and multibet bonuses.



Registration, Deposit and Withdraw

Finally, the betting sites need to get the basics right. It is imperative that it is as easy and fast as possible to register with the site. The bookmaker should ask only what is absolutely necessary for the KYC requirements. They should have multiple deposit and withdrawal options and aim to process payments as fast as possible.

