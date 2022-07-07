Who will win Best Player Award?

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. After the exciting 2021/2022 Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League season that came to its close a few days ago, players and coaches in the just ended league will today be rewarded for their efforts at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The main focus will be on who is going to grab the Best Player Award as well as the coach of the year award with benchmarks being restricted to just the top flight league action.

Two players of the champions of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, Young Africans (Yanga), have been nominated by their peers for the country’s player of the year award, after helping their team to clinch the Mainland Premier League title for the first time after missing it for four seasons.

The players are Yannick Bangala and Fiston Mayele, who will be contesting against Simba’s Henock Inonga, whose team has finished second in the just ended Mainland Tanzania NBC league.

As per the list unveiled by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), two Yanga players Feisal Salum and Fiston Mayele have also been nominated to vie for the Azam Sports Federation Cup best player of the year award. Also, on the list is Coastal Union’s Abdul Suleiman Sopu.

Already Yanga have won the Mainland Tanzania Premier League and the Azam Federation Cup titles while Simba have finished in the second position and Azam FC in the third position. Geita Gold FC finished fourth.

In the Azam Federation Cup, Coastal Union finished second and in the women’s league, Simba Queens won the title while Alliance Girls were the runners-up and Yanga Princess finished third.

For the best scorer award in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League, George Mpole of Geita Gold FC emerged the winner of the award after having scored 17 goals while in the Women’s Premier League, Asha Djafar of Simba Queens has won the award and Abdul Suleiman of Coastal Union has won the best scorer award in the Azam Sports Federation Cup.

Other awards will today be up for grabs by the most disciplined team in the Women’s Premier League whereby Yanga Princess, JKT Queens and Alliance Girls have been nominated while in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League are Tanzania Prisons, Yanga and Simba.

Also, on the list are the Best Stadium Manager Award whereby Sikitu Kilakala of Azam Complex, Mwaluka Modestus (Kaitaba) and Godfrey Komba of the Manungu Complex will contest for it, The nominees for the best match commissioner awards are Abousufin Sillia (Iringa), Abubakari Kazinja (Kagera) and Somoe Ng’itu of Dar es Salaam.

For the Mainland Tanzania Premier League best coach award, three coaches have been nominated. They are Nasreddine Nabi (Yanga), Fred Felix Minziro (Geita Gold FC) and Juma Mgunda of Coastal Union while in the Women’s Premier League are Sebastian Nkoma (Simba), Masoud Juma (Fountain Gate Princess) and Edna Lema of Yanga Princess. Also, awards will be for the best goal of the year, best Mainland Tanzania squad, best squad in the Women’s Premier League including the honorary award and a special award for the TFF president.

The list has also the best referee award and the best assistant referee award in the Mainland Premier League. There will be also the best referee award and the best assistant referee award in the Women’s Premier League.





Others awards and nominees’ teams into brackets are as follows:

The Best Goalkeeper award in the Azam Federation Cup: Mohamed Mohamed (Coastal Union), Djigui Diarra (Yanga) and Benno Kakolanya (Simba).

The Best Goalkeeper award in the Women’s Premier League: Gelwa Yona (Simba Queens), Asha Mrisho (Tiger Queens) and Caroline Rufa (Fountain Gate Princess).

The Best Goalkeeper award in the Mainland Premier League: Djigui Diarra (Yanga), Aishi Manula (Simba) and Khomein Abubakar (Geita Gold FC).

The Best defender in the Mainland Premier League: Djuma Shaaban (Yanga), Henock Inonga (Simba) and Bakar Mwamnyeto (Yanga). The Best Midfielder in the Mainland Premier League: Yannick Bangala, Feisal Salum and Salum Abubakari, all from Yanga.

The Best Player in the Women’s Premier League: Asha Djafar (Simba Queens), Amina Bilal (Yanga) and Fatma Issa (Simba Queens).

The Best Player in Championship: Edward Songo (JKT Tanzania), Kenani Mwelukilwa (Kitayosce) and Mohamed Haji (Mashujaa).

Best Players First League: Selemani Kibuta (Alliance), Mohamed Hussein (Gapco Veterans), and Yassin Mgaza (Mbuni FC).