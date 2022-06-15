Will Yanga clinch Mainland Premier League title today ?

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Football giants Young Africans (Yanga) today face the acid test of Coastal Union of Tanga at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam as the mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League continues at two different venues.

Apart from the Dar es Salaam duel, which is to kickoff at 8.30pm, another match today expected to be tough will pit Azam FC and Mbeya City at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam, starting at 6.30pm.

However, all eyes and ears are expected to be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where Yanga, who are at the top with 64 points, will be targeting victory and officially crowned the league title.

Apart from targeting to win the title and secure the chance of representing the country in the next African Champions League, Yanga also target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Yanga have so far played 26 matches, winning 19 and drawing seven while Coastal Union who are placed sixth in the league log have played 26 matches, winning nine, drawing seven and losing 10 matches.

Coastal Union also target victory in order to improve their chances in the league standings. Records show that the two teams met 16 times and Yanga won eight direct matches while Coastal Union won three and five were draws.

In the first leg held on January 16 at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga Region, Yanga won 2-0.

However, Coastal Union head Coach Juma Mgunda said their main target is to collect all the three points and continue to fight for the best four finisher in the league.

The former Coastal Union player turned coach said they have rectified all of their mistakes and believes they will win the encounter over Yanga.

He said they are now well-focused and want their team to return to their winning streak after two defeats.

“Every team are focusing on good results and the title. So, we hope to win this game. Just let’s wait and see,” he said.

Yanga head coach Nasreddine Nabi said they are determined to win the encounter in order to officially be crowned the league champions.