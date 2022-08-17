Yanga beat Polisi to level Azam’s unbeaten record of 38 matches

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga) kicked off their NBC Premier League title defence yesterday with a 2-1 victory over Polisi Tanzania at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The victory also means Yanga have tied with Azam FC record of playing 38 consecutive matches without losing. Azam set the record during the 2014/2015 season.

Yanga skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto was the hero of the match after scoring the winner in 84th minute, taking advantage of fine pass from Bernard Morrison.

Polisi Tanzania opened the scoring in the 34th minute through Salum Kipemba after the ball deflected off his foot into the net as Mwamnyeto was attempting to clear it.

Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra had nothing to do but watch as the ball crossed the line. The defending champions increased the tempo of the game and managed to equalise through Fiston Mayele in the 40th minute.

Mayele, the red-hot Congolese striker, also missed penalty in the ninth minute.

Meanwhile, Singida Big Stars have started the league with a bang after beating Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at the Liti Stadium in Singida.

Singida Big Star goal was scored by Peterson Cruz following a melee at the Tanzania Prisons goal in 37th minute. Singida Big Star under head coach Hans van der Pluijm dominated the match and created many clear scoring chances, but lack of concentration failed them.

Former Simba striker Meddie Kagere, uncharacteristically, missed a clear chance in the last minute of the game.

Speaking after the match, Pluijm commended his players for the best start in the league, stressing they were focussing on the next match against Mbeya City at the same venue.

“We have played well despite fluffing many chances. We will rectify all mistakes before the next match,” said Pluijm.