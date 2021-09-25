Yanga beat Simba to lift the Community Shield

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans has on Saturday September 25, beaten Simba 1 -0 to claim the first trophy of season, the Community Shield.

The lone strike by Fiston Mayele that turned into the winner came in the 12th minute of the first half after Simba's defence failed to deal with a long ball which was launched forward by the goal keeper.

The Community Shield is usually the precursor of the league with winners of the FA Cup playing League Champions.

The closely contested Kariakoo Derby saw Simba finish with 10 men after holding mid-fielder Tadeo Lwanga was sent off in the dying embers of the second half.

The score line might not tell the true story after both sides missed several chances with Simba's goal keeper Aishi Manula being the busiest.

This was the first time Yanga was using some of the players that were barred from the CAF Champions League competition.

Advertisement

The two sides will now refocus on the league which kicks off on Monday September 27.

Simba will play Biashara away on Tuesday September 28, whereas Yanga play Kagera Sugar on Wednesday September 29.