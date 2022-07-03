Yanga emerge winners of three titles this season

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Arusha. Young Africans (Yanga) yesterday clinched the Azam Federation Cup title after beating Coastal Union on penalties 4-1 in the final match of the tournament held at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha Region.

This is the third title to have been won by the Jangwani Street football giants this season.

Apart from being crowned the Azam Cup champions, the Jangwani Street side have won the 2021/22 Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League championship and the community shield. The two teams yesterday ended in a 3-3 draw in extra time as Yanga’s goals were scored by Feisal Salum, Heritier Makambo and Dennis Nkate.

Coastal Union were the first to score in the 10th minute through Abdul Suleiman, who later struck two other goals in a thrilling encounter. Yanga’s penalties were scored by Yannick Bangala, Dickson Job, Heritier Makambo and Khalid Aucho. Coastal Union’s Victor Akpan was the only player who scored in the penalties as Amani Kyata and Rashid Chambo missed.

The loss for Coastal Union is a big blow as they have failed to book space for the CAF Confederation Cup and instead Geita Gold FC will now represent the country in the tournament for the first time in their history. Geita Gold FC join Azam FC in the competition while in the African Champions League, Yanga and Simba are the Mainland Tanzania envoys.

“We have the best squad that has made us won two titles this season. We are also proud of having the best management and the best technical bench,” Yanga assistant coach Cedric Kaze said.

The competition history shows that Simba are leading after winning the title three times. The dethroned champions managed to win in 2016/2017 after beating Mbao FC 2-1 in extra time at the Jamhuri Stadium. Simba also won in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions of the competitions. Mtibwa Sugar and Azam FC managed to win the title once. Mtibwa Sugar clinched the title in 2017/18 following their 3-2 victory over Singida United while Azam FC won the title in the 2018/2019 season.

Yanga were the first team to win the inaugural edition of the Azam Federation Cup after beating Azam FC 3-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.