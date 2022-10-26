Yanga face KMC in league tie

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC (Yanga) today face Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in the Mainland Tanzania NBC Premier League encounter to kickoff at 7pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

As per today’s fixture, another match kicking-off at 4pm will see Ruvu Shooting hosting Geita Gold FC at the Uhuru Stadium in the city.

The two matches are very crucial for all the four teams to win in order to improve their chances in the league standings.

However, all eyes and ears will likely be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where KMC will be seeking a revenge over a 2-0 loss to the Jangwani Street giants when they clashed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on March 19, last year.

Before that, Yanga won 2-0 over KMC in October 19, 2021 at the Sokoine Stadium in Songea. KMC chose the Songea venue as per the rules and regulations governing the league.

Apart from seeking revenge, KMC are likely targeting to break Yanga’s unbeaten run in the league with 16 teams. Yanga have so far played six matches, winning four and drawing two to collect 14 points and sit in the second position of the league standings. KMC are placed seventh with 10 points from seven matches. The record shows that in eight league matches, Yanga managed to dominate KMC by winning five matches, drawing twice and losing one.

The Yanga-KMC encounter is likely to be tough because each team will be targeting to collect the maximum three points.

KMC head coach Thiery Hitimana said they are taking the match seriously despite facing the defending champions of the league. The Rwandan coach said all of his players are doing fine except Andrew Vincent who is nursing an injury.

“It is going to be a tough game because we are facing the team that are yet to lose a single match and are the defending champions. Basically, KMC are the underdogs, but we are targeting to come out with a good result to improve our chances in the league standings,” said Hitimana.

Yanga are also targeting to maintain their winning streak in order to go top of the league table which is currently led by their traditional rivals, Simba, with 14 points too.

However Simba sit at the top due to the good goals average against Yanga. Simba have scored 12 goals and conceded three, while Yanga have scored 12 goals and conceded five. Simba will be in action tomorrow against Azam FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 7pm.