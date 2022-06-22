Yanga face Polisi Tanzania in formality league match

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Newly crowned champions Young Africans today host Polisi Tanzania when the NBC Premier League continues at three venues.

The Yanga-Polisi Tanzania match will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam from 6.30pm.

Other matches to be played today will see Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) playing against Mbeya Kwanza at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam at 4pm and Azam FC hosting Tanzania Prisons at 8.30pm at the Azam Complex in the city.

However, all eyes will likely be directed at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, where, Yanga, who have so far collected 67 points from 27 matches, will likely target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league against Polisi Tanzania who are struggling to finish among the top four .

Despite the fact that Yanga’s points cannot be reached by any other 15 teams in the league, the team’s striker, Fiston Mayele, will likely target to score in order to add more goals for the golden boot . Mayele is currently tied with George Mpole of Geita Gold FC as each has scored 16 goals.

Yanga assistant coach Cedric Kaze said although they will miss the services of some of their key players, they are taking the match seriously and will come out with a good result.

According to Kaze, their right back Djuma Shaaban will not be part of the encounter due to the injury he sustained in training and the team captain, Bakari Mwamnyeto, is also in doubt to play due to injury.

“We have a strong squad with talented players who are ready to show their commitment in today’s encounter. However, we respect Polisi Tanzania as one of the tough teams in the league.

“In the first leg, we won 1-0 at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha Region and I’m aware that they will be seeking to revenge against us,” said Kaze.

For his part, Polisi Tanzania assistant coach George Mketo said his players are in top form, and are optimistic about coming out with a good result in the match, despite the fact that Yanga are arguably a stronger team.

“Yanga are a strong team with talented players, but we will have to show our commitment in the encounter in order to collect all the three points in the match. I believe my players are well committed, and we are supposed to keep winning our remaining matches in the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League,” said Mketo.