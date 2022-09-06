Yanga face uphill task of Azam in Mainland League

Yanga will likely target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league by defeating Azam FC who are seeking to take revenge on Yanga, who won 2-0 and 2-1 in the first and second legs of the last league season.

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League continues today in two venues whereby all eyes and ears will be at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium where Young Africans (Yanga) will be facing Azam FC starting at 7pm.

Another match set for today will involve Geita Gold FC who will host Kagera Sugar from 4pm.

Yanga will likely target to maintain their unbeaten run in the league by defeating Azam FC who are seeking to take revenge on Yanga, who won 2-0 and 2-1 in the first and second legs of the last league season.

Yanga’s goals were scored by Fiston Mayele and Jesus Moloko in the encounter that was dominated by the Jangwani Street lads.

As per the league table, Yanga are placed second with six points collected from two matches and Azam FC are placed fifth after collecting four points from matches respectively. Simba are at the top with six points from two matches.

Commentators are of the view that the match will be a thriller given the level of rivalry between the two sides.

Yanga continued with their training at the Avic Town while Azam FC were at the Azam Complex. Yanga head coach Nabi Nasreddine said their target was to maintain their winning streak in the competition so as to pave the way for them to be crowned the title for the second time.

The Jangwani Street boys will be under their top players namely Fiston Mayele, Stephane Aziz K, Khalid Aucho, Salum Abubakari, Feisal Salum, Bernard Morrison, Jesus Moloko and others. Azam FC is now under goalkeeper’s trainer Dani Cadena who also targets victory. The team will be under their key players including Prince Dube, Bruce Kangwa, Aggrey Morris, Ibrahim Ajibu and others.