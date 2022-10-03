Yanga resume title defence as they host Ruvu Shooting

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans resume their campaign in the NBC Premier League today when they host Ruvu Shooting at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The match scheduled to kick off at 7pm is one of four fixtures on today’s premiership programme.

Elsewhere, Mtibwa Sugar will entertain Mbeya City at Manungu Complex in Turiani and Coastal Union will take on visiting Kagera Sugar at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga. Both matches will kick off at 4pm.

In Dar es Salaam, Azam FC will be at their Azam Complex home ground playing Singida Big Stars from 8.15pm.

All the matches are expected to be exciting with the teams all out to bag maximum points.

Before the last evening’s match pitting Simba SC against Dodoma Jiji FC, Yanga were placed second with ten points from four matches, with Namungo FC topping the table on 11 points from five matches.

Ruvu Shooting are placed fifth with nine points from five matches and victory today would take them to 12 points. This could take them up the standings depending on the result of Simba’s game against Dodoma Jiji FC. Simba were placed third with ten points before yesterday’s fixture.

Ruvu Shooting’s assistant head coach, Charles Mkwasa, said his players were in top form, and are optimistic of getting a good result despite playing the champions who are still unbeaten in the league.

“We are continuing to sharpen our players as we need to record victory in the encounter in order to improve our chances in the league,” he said.

We are facing a tough team, but our players are in high spirits and ready for the match,” Mkwasa added.

“Yanga have a strong team of talented players. We need to show our prowess in the encounter in order to collect all the three points in the match. I believe my players are very committed, and we have to keep winning the remaining matches in the ongoing Mainland Premier League,” he said.

Yanga’s head coach, Nasreddine Nabi, said all of his players are in top form to do their best in the encounter. Nabi said they target a good result at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and are not ready to disappoint their fans.

“We are ready for the match and our target is to emerge victorious,” said Nabi.