Yanga, Simba share spoils of Dar es Salaam derby

Arch-rivals Young Africans SC and Simba SC on Sunday played to a 1-1 draw in a hotly contested Dar es Salaam derby which saw both teams cancel out each other.

It was Simba who drew first blood after Nigerian winger Augustine Okrah was slid through by Claotous Chota Chama in the 14th minute to send Simba fans into frenzied cheers.

The tempo picked up with more players going into referee Ramadhani Kayoko’s book with Yanga’s Fesail Salum and Halid Aucho being booked whereas Augustine Okrah and Mazamiru Yassin’s names being taken.

The tackles kept flying in and in the dead end of the first half Aziz Ki was fouled close to the edge of the area and it was from the free kick that Azizi Ki powered home a left footed shot that beat Aishi Manula to nestle in the top right corner to level the proceedings.

In the second half chances fell to both sides but neither side could convert as the pace fell and both teams seemed to be contented with the outcome.