Yanga, Simba to face off on October 23 in NBC League

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s football giants Simba Sports Club and Dar Young Africans (Yanga) will face off for the second time in this season on October 23 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the NBC Premier League.

The match has been scheduled to start from 5pm according to the Mainland Tanzania Premier League fixture released yesterday by Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The sides are scheduled to face off for the first time in this season on August 13 in the Community Shield encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

As per the released fixture, Yanga will start their campaign of defending the title while away against Polisi Tanzania at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The match will be played on August 16, this year.

According to the fixture, there will be other two matches scheduled to take place on that date in different venues.

New promoted team, Singida Big Stars will host Tanzania Prisons at the Liti Stadium in Singida Region from while Dodoma Jiji FC will host Mbeya City at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The fixture shows that the league opening matches have been scheduled to take place on August 15 whereby Ihefu FC will face Ruvu Shooting at Highland Estate ground in Mbeya and Namungo FC will face off Mtibwa Sugar at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Other opening matches will be played on August 17 whereby Coastal Union will host Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga while Simba SC will host Geita Gold FC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium while Azam FC will be playing against Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex.

TPLB chief executive officer Almasy Kasongo said that they have considered all in international competitions for for clubs that will represent the country in the CAF’s continental club championships and national football team (Taifa Stars) assigments.

Kasongo said that they expect to have a very competitive league due to the ongoing preparations that each team has made so far.