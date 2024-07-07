Yanga to play Bundesliga side in South Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's Champions, Young Africans (Yanga), may face Bundesliga side Augsburg in a special competition known as the Mpumalanga Premier Cup, which is scheduled to start from July 20 to 27 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The tournament could mark a nostalgic return of Yanga's attacking midfielder Stephane Aziz Ki, whose goal was disallowed against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal match last season.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2024, during a tense match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Aziz Ki has since attracted many teams on the continent, especially South African and Northern African teams.

Also expected for Yanga is Zambian attacking midfielder Clatous Chama, who has been recruited from their bitter rivals, Simba.

Yanga players were expected to report to camp on Sunday, July 7 ahead of pre-season camp.

Chama’s recruitment has taken the football arena by storm in the country. Also on the list of Yanga’s new signings for the next season are striker Prince Dube from Azam FC, goalkeeper Khomeini Abubakar from Fountain Gate FC, left back Shadrack Boka from FC Lupopo of the DR Congo, and Jonathan Sowah from Medeama FC of Ghana.

The Jangwani Street giants will use the tournament as a build-up ahead of the new season for the NBC Premier League, CRDB Federation Cup, and CAF Champions League.

Apart from Augsburg, the competition will also feature Eswatini Champions Mbabane Swallows, and South African Premier League side TS Galaxy.

The organizer of the competition, Tim Sukazi, was quoted by various media outlets in South Africa confirming that, Augsburg, Mbabane Swallows, Yanga and other teams will feature in the tournament.

Augsburg will be making history by holding their first-ever summer training camp outside Europe. They will be in South Africa from July 18 to 28.