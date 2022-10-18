Yanga to play Tunisia’s Club Africain in Confederation Cup

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian champions Young Africans have been drawn against Tunisian side, Club Africain in the CAF Confederation Cup in a draw that took place on Tuesday, October 18.

Yanga who were eliminated from the Champions league by Sudanese side El Hilal will play the first leg in Dar es Salaam on November 2, before the return leg in Tunis on November 9.

Speaking immediately after the draw, competition director, Saad Kawemba said they were delighted with the draw and are going to necessary preparation ahead the encounter to avoid what they experienced in CAF Champions’ League second round.

“We shall look forward to finish the game at home because Club Africain played against Kipanga and recorded a barren draw because they are always cautious away,” said Kawemba

The victors of the legged tie will go on to be drawn in four groups that will be played in a league format from February, 2023.

To Yanga and the club’s hierarchy this will be a mere consolation as their ultimate goal was to reach the lucrative group stage of the CAF Champions’ League.

Teams that qualify for the Champions’ league group stage are assured of at least $550,000 (Sh1.26 billion) from the Confederation of African Football.

Club Africain aka El Club, will have fresh memories of Tanzania after they eliminated Kipanga FC from Zanzibar over the weekend by 7-0 margin, the two teams had registered a barren draw at Amani Stadium.

Incidentally the Tunisians only continental success 30 years ago was registered in East Africa when they beat Ugandan side SC Villa by a 7-3 margin.

The full draw:

Rail Kadiogo (BUR) or V Club (COD) v St Eloi Lupopo (COD)

Royal Leopard (ESW) v Real Bamako (MLI)

TP Mazembe (COD) v Royal AM (RSA)

Primeiro Agosto (ANG) v Future (EGY)

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) v SC Gagnoa (CIV)

Djoliba (MLI) v FAR Rabat (MAR)

Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v Marumo Gallants (RSA)

ASKO Kara (TOG) v CS Sfaxien (TUN)

Young Africans (TAN) v Club Africain (TUN)

Flambeau Centre (BDI) v DC Motema Pembe (COD)

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Al Nasr (LBA)

US Monastir (TUN) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR, holders)

Cape Town City (RSA) v USM Alger (ALG)

Nigelec (NIG) v Pyramids (EGY)

La Passe (SEY) v Diables Noirs (CGO)

Plateau Utd (NGR) v Al Akhdar (LBA)