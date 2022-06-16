Yanga win NBC Premier League unbeaten

Yanga clinched the Tanzania Premier League title after beating Coastal Union 3-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, June 14.

After four years of a dry spell, Dar es Salaam Young Africans (Yanga SC) were on Wednesday night crowned champions of the 2021/22 NBC Tanzania Premier League title.

Yanga clinched the Tanzania Premier League title after beating Coastal Union 3-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, June 14 therefore acquiring unassailable lead on top of the log.

On an anxious night with hundreds of fans in attendance, the Jangwani team proved they were worth their salt with a scintillating performance that only befits champions.

The goals were scored by Fiston Mayele 35’ and 68’ and Chiko Ushindi 52’ for Yanga to win their 28th premier league tittle unbeaten.

The victory for Yanga means the team will represent Tanzania at the upcoming CAF Champions League.

In another development, the two goals that Mayele scored on their coronation night put him in pole position to win the NBC Premier League golden boot, one ahead of Geita Gold’s George Mpole.