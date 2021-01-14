Swedish national commits suicide in Dar es Salaam after his boat catches fire

By Lilian Ndilwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Swedish national, Paulo George who has lived in Tanzania for an unspecified period of time has committed suicide at London Health Center in Dar es Salaam.

Mr George who was in his sixties took his own life due to frustrations after his tourist boat caught fire on January 12, 2021, at Slipway, he was in the boat at the time of the accident.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa said Mr George committed suicide after throwing himself from the fourth floor of the hospital where he was hospitalized on January 13, 2021 after suffering burns from the fire.

“His life depended on the boat, as he made it his home as well an economic activity for tourists in the country,” revealed Mr Mambosasa.

He further hinted that Mr George who had lived alone used the boat as his resting haven after returning from his other daily struggles.

“His boat was enlisted for Yacht Club membership in Dar es Salaam, and it was his biggest source of income,” said Mr Mambosasa.

He detailed that Mr George was renting the boat for tours on islands, and beach parties.

According to the Regional police commander of Kinondoni, Ramadhan Kingai, they (police) are still searching for information regarding the period he had lived in Tanzania, his passport, and the reason behind living in a boat.

“We are waiting for his traveling documents and immigration permits, as of now we are still communicating with other regional police commanders on the matter,” he noted.