Tanzanite Bridge to start operations on February 1

By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam. Construction of the new Tanzanite Bridge in Dar es Salaam is complete, with operations expected to start February 1, 2022, Works and Transportation minister, Prof Makame Mbarawa has said.

Mbarawa gave the update during an inspection tour of the project which is has cost Sh243 billion.

The minister further said no tolls will be imposed for using the bridge which is open to all motorists.

The Tanzanite Bridge was built by South Korea's GS engineering along the Coco Beach coastline in Oysterbay stretching all the way to Aga Khan Hospital.

The bridge connects roads linking Aga Khan Hospital with the Obama, Kenyatta and Toure Avenues covering 1.03 kilometers.