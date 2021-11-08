TMA explains recent rise in temperatures

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) have issued a statement explaining the temperature increase in many parts of the country.

In the statement issued on Monday November 8, TMA said temperature increase is due to the solar equator which is in line with the declining rainfall in many parts of the country as predicted earlier.

In Tanzania, the solar equator peaks in late November when the solar eclipse is facing south (Tropical Capricorn) and the situation recurs in February when the solar eclipse is moving north (Tropic of Cancer).

“Solar equator can lead to rise of temperatures because the earth's surface in the areas mentioned is closer to the sun than any other places,”

“But also temperatures increase more when there is a reduced rainfall as it during this period,” reads the statement.

During this period the several areas have recorded high temperatures with Kilimanjaro Region reaching a maximum of 36.4 degrees Celsius equivalent to an increase of 4.6 degrees compared to the long-term average in November.

Similarly, the maximum temperature in Dar es Salaam region has reached 33.8 degrees Celsius equivalent to an increase of 2.2 degrees Celsius while in Ruvuma region it has reached 34.4 degrees Celsius equivalent to an increase of 4.3 degrees Celsius.

“A similar situation has also risen in all other regions of the country where temperatures have been higher than the long-term average,” TMA says in a statement.

However TMA stated that temperature increase periods are expected to continue to occur in November and a slight decrease by December, 2021.

“In that period where rainfall is expected to increase in line with the rays of the equatorial solar in parts of Tanzania” he said.

In addition, TMA has called on the public to monitor the weather information provided by the authority as well as to seek, obtain and apply the advice of sector experts to avoid the effects of adverse weather conditions including high temperatures.