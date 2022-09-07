William Ruto: I have finally spoken to Uhuru on phone

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

President-elect William Ruto has spoken to his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, ending months of tension between the two.

In a brief statement, Dr Ruto revealed that he had a telephone conversation with his boss, President Kenyatta, without revealing when the call happened.

"We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice." he said.

Dr Ruto said in his speech shortly after the court's verdict that he would be reaching out to President Kenyatta to discuss transition to his administration.

Ruto: I will call President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss transition pic.twitter.com/DzYZzheFWk — TheCitizenTz (@TheCitizenTz) September 5, 2022

The same evening, Mr Kenyatta issued a brief speech following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the election results, but failed to mention Dr Ruto by name or congratulate his deputy.

"I want to wish well all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve," he said while wrapping up his first post-poll public speech that made no mention of Dr Ruto.

He said that he will oversee a smooth transition to the next administration.

"All the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued," he said.

He also urged Kenyans to respect the institutions that midwife their new leaders, while also asking the public to constantly put them under scrutiny as a civic duty required of every Kenyan.

"They must test them (institutions) for coherence. They must constantly scrutinise the coherence of the truth given by these institutions...has there been a consistent pattern from one election to another? Is it about numbers or is it about process?" he said, in an apparent reference to the verdict issued by the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon.

"Can an institution rule one way in an election and another way in another election without scrutiny?" He wondered, while inviting Kenyans to keep vigil and hold all institutions to account.