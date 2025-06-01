‘Dear Mama’: A Love letter to motherhood, mental health and community in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. On a cool, grey Saturday afternoon in Dar es Salaam transformed into something extraordinary — a sanctuary of softness, strength, and sisterhood. More than 70 women — mothers, aspiring moms, and their supporters — arrived for an event that blended beauty with vulnerability: flower crowns, wellness corners, and affirmation jars met therapy-led reflection, honest storytelling, and soul-care panels.

Dear Mama: A Celebration & Affirmation Experience — a first-of-its-kind gathering hosted by The Trusted Mommy — honored the emotional landscape of motherhood and spotlighted maternal mental health. What unfolded was more than a celebration: it was a collective exhale, a long-overdue pause, and a love letter to the unseen labor, the emotional load, and the quiet, daily courage it takes to keep showing up.

“This platform and community were born to affirm, support, and walk with women through every chapter of motherhood,” said Nicole Kapesi, founder of The Trusted Mommy and curator of the event. “It's a space to pause, reflect, laugh, feel, and connect — a reminder that no one has it all figured out. And that’s okay.”

She continued, “Dear Mama was intentionally timed to coincide with both Mother’s Day and Mental Health Awareness Month, drawing attention to the urgent need for safe, inclusive spaces where women can be vulnerable, validated, and valued — not just as caregivers, but as whole human beings.”

A space to exhale

The emotional heartbeat of the afternoon was Dear Mama, This Is My Story — a storytelling session where five Tanzanian mothers shared raw, deeply human reflections. Their stories spanned the wide, often unspoken spectrum of motherhood: co-parenting in blended families, identity loss after birth, postpartum depression, career guilt, anxiety, hypervigilance, and the haunting fear of not being enough.

In one particularly moving piece, a mother penned an emotional letter to her own mom:

“Dear Mama, how did you do it, raising four kids? I am a mother now, of three kids, but the struggle has been real. I have been lost, blamed my husband, but as much as I haven't figured it out, I am trying.”

Another story explored the quiet guilt of working mothers — the tension between ambition and presence, and the myth of the “perfect mother” that urges women to put themselves last.

Each story was followed by a gentle, grounding reflection from therapist Nadia Ahmed, who helped the audience process their own truths through the lens of shared experience and self-compassion. Her message was clear: “You don’t have to do this alone. Naming the pain is part of the healing.”

“It was a powerful, collective exhale,” said one attendee. “You could feel the tension leave the room — like someone had finally said what we’ve all been carrying.”

The session offered a gentle but important reminder: Presence is not measured by how much time you spend with your family but by the intentionality of that presence. Presence is not something we can just put down and pick up again, and being around the family doesn't translate into real presence. Let's focus on the intention, but also remember ourselves.

Expert insights

The panel discussion, titled “You First, Mama: A Self-Care Panel” and moderated by Mwilu Kibassa — entrepreneur and founder of Binti Mabutu Salon — brought together a diverse group of experts who offered holistic perspectives on maternal wellbeing.

Freya Fitness, a wellness coach, spoke candidly about movement as medicine: “Your body may not go back to what it was — and that’s okay. Exercise to feel strong, not to erase motherhood. Let movement be an act of care, not punishment.”

Maureen Ogada-Ndekana, founder of Skinsoko, reframed skincare as a daily ritual of self-respect and self-check: “Sometimes your skin is trying to tell you something — about your hormones, your stress, or your sleep. Listen.”

Theresia Mrema of Ikigai Safaris urged mothers to reclaim joy and rediscover themselves through travel and adventure — even in small, meaningful ways.

Dr. Lynn Moshi, an OB/GYN, tackled the often-unspoken postpartum realities, reminding mothers that health checks — from cervical screenings to mental health — aren’t indulgent, they’re essential.

“We pour into others until we’re empty,” she said. “But a thriving mother means a thriving family.”

She didn’t shy away from hard truths:

“One mother was admitted to a psychiatric hospital after nearly harming her child due to untreated postpartum depression. Please, seek help. You’re not alone — and nothing is wrong with you.”

The session closed with a powerful reminder: caring for others begins with caring for ourselves. Self-care isn’t selfish — it’s essential. When mothers are holistically healthy, families and communities thrive.

Voices from the village

Nancy Tarimo, a mother of two, captured the essence of what made the gathering so powerful: “It was a wonderful opportunity to be part of a community — seasoned mothers and mothers-to-be — sharing ideas and hearing different perspectives. Sometimes we're afraid to speak out, not knowing others are going through the same thing and might have advice or encouragement to offer.”

Shirley Mlimuka, also a mother of two, reflected on the meaning of motherhood: “It’s about a lot of love, sacrifice, sleepless nights, breastfeeding, making sure your babies are alright — but it also comes with so much joy.”

Her message to future mothers was one of hope: “Don’t be afraid. It’s a beautiful experience. And as this event showed, there are people cheering you on — a support system ready to lift you and help you become the best version of yourself.”

Adding to the chorus of encouragement, Lulu Ng’Wanakilala shared how motherhood has transformed her life: “It’s my greatest achievement. It’s changed me for the better.” She spoke of the importance of sharing uplifting stories and of having visible role models who’ve walked the path with courage and grace.

Her call to action was clear: women need more than community support — they need partners, workplaces, and systems that truly show up.

“When a mother is well-supported, confident, and strong, she can thrive — and so can her children.”

Words of wisdom, anchored in experience

The guest speaker of the day, Aunt Sadaka — a renowned educator in social-emotional development and meaningful living — emphasized the importance of preparation and self-awareness in the motherhood journey.

“Lay down parental foundations, live the promise of being a mother, nurture the talents of your child, and don't forget to enjoy yourself,” she counseled.

“Additionally, know yourself first, look at your past, know your child's needs — both physical and emotional — do what works for you, and know your seasons.”

A celebration to remember

As the event wrapped, mothers scribbled heartfelt notes on the message board, exchanged hugs, took selfies, and lingered just a little longer. Each left with a gift hamper — and something far more lasting: a reminder that their story mattered.

“This was more than an event,” one attendee said. “It was a homecoming.”

“As long as we keep sharing our stories,” Nicole added, “someone, somewhere, will feel less alone.”

Mothers left with new friendships formed and others with renewed confidence in their parenting journey. It was clear that Dear Mama had achieved its goal: creating a space where mothers could be seen, heard, and deeply valued. It was indeed a love letter to mothers everywhere — an invitation to pause, reflect, laugh, feel, and reconnect with themselves and one another.

Beyond the moment: What’s next for the Dear Mama movement

Building on the power of shared stories and sisterhood, The Trusted Mommy is curating a bold lineup of future events under the Dear Mama banner. These will explore often-silenced corners of motherhood, ensuring no woman walks the motherhood journey alone.

“Dear Mama was a reminder that your story matters,” said Nicole. “And someone, somewhere, is learning from your path. As long as we keep sharing our stories, someone, somewhere, will feel less alone.”