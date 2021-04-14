EDITORIAL: ADDRESS ALL INADEQUACIES IN THE EDUCATION SYSTEM

A special report published on pages 6 and 7 of yesterday’s Mwananchi edition speaks volumes about challenges that dog the provision of quality primary school education in Tanzania. The report, among other issues, highlights overcrowding and long-standing shortages of classrooms, teachers, toilets and desks, particularly in public primary schools.

The two primary schools featured in the report are Mbande and Majimatitu, which have 8,697 and 5,617 pupils, respectively. The total number of pupils in the two schools (14,314), both of which are in Temeke Municipality in Dar es Salaam, surpasses that of learners in Mafia District (10,786).

Needless to day, it is obvious that the quality of learning in the two schools and many others in the country is impacted negatively. Overcrowding, for instance, affects the ability of teachers to effectively deliver on their teaching goals, including giving enough attention to each and every pupil and marking their work.

Pupils, on the other hand, find it difficult to concentrate and grasp all they are taught for the simple reason that there are too many of them in a classroom, with some seated on the floor, and a few lucky ones sharing desks. However, it is not unusual for desks meant for two pupils to be used by up to four learners.

In order for the government to bring about socioeconomic development, it must effectively and urgently address all problems impeding the provision of quality education in public primary schools across the country.

More schools need to be built and adequately furnished, especially in urban centres. Also, more teachers should be hired in order to attain the right ratios of classrooms, teachers, toilets, desks, teaching and learning materials and other amenities to pupils.

This must, of course, go hand in hand with improvement of the curriculum so that it reflects the needs of the 21st century and beyond. Teaching standards need to be raised and best practices in education adopted.

It is time to bring about productive changes in our education system.





TAKE DIABETES MORE SERIOUSLY

Diabetes is a noncommunicable disease (NCD) associated with metabolic disorders in which there are high blood sugar levels in a patient. Many people may not be familiar with its symptoms, which include frequent urination, feeling very thirsty, extreme fatigue, cuts or bruises that take too long to heal or don’t heal at all, or tingling, pain or numbness in the hands or feet.

Experts suggest that curbing this killer disease in Tanzania and eastern African countries is likely to increase from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $16.2 billion by (Sh34 trillion) 2030.

It is possible to contain it if one maintains one’s healthy lifestyle and seeks medical advice on time. But if untreated, it can result in cardiovascular disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, foot ulcers, damage to the eyes or death. Given the human cost involved, diabetes, just like other NCDs, needs more attention.

The government and health stakeholders have been raising public awareness on diabetes and other NCDs and how to prevent them. More public awareness on NCDs is still needed for the very fact NCDs are mainly caused by unhealthy lifestyles, which many people may not be aware of. It is possible to create a diabetes-free Tanzania if we maintain healthy lifestyles.