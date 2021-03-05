Exemplary Cuban spirit and the rise of female musicians

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

It was only women playing the live music.

The clip was posted on several WhatsApp groups and no-one explained where it was from or who they were. One suggested they were American ,; another Spanish and someone called them “Arabic ladies” based in Lebanon. I listened and heard the Spanish language yes. So could it be a Spanish band? Just a few seconds later, noted the accent was not from Spain; not Puerto Rico, not Argentina. It is like dear reader you watching an English speaking footage and being certain it is American, Nigerian or Jamaican.

Cubans have heavy, distinct drawl. Almost like Chaggas speaking Swahili. They also slur their words. Take companero...( comrade or pal), normally pronounced “company-arrow”...but a Cuban will kind of swallow it to “compa-nao-w”...you might not hear the two RR’s...

Around twenty years ago I had a Cuban friend who was also my car mechanic. Brilliant guy. He had not lived in London for long , so he would always say his English was “no- goo”- hmm, Raul didn’t speak much English but boy he was a really, really exceptional car mechanic and person.

Why?

He had that Cuban thing.

Now before we talk about the Cuban women bands let me share a brief story.

In early 1990s I was running percussion workshops in Scandinavia and loved to teach Mawindi, a rhythm from Singida Region. One of the attendees was a Cuban musician who (after the session) pulled me aside and asked whether I could teach him, more? How much would I charge? Instead of exchanging money, I suggested he showed me one of my favourite Cuban rhythms called Guajira.

Guajira, is a rural beat from Cuba that has been used in two of Carlos Santana hit songs : Oye Como Va (1970s) and Smooth. (2000); both recognisable and instantly danceable. Oye Como Va was composed by the late Cuban master percussionist, Tito Puente.

Anyway. We exchanged rhythms. I went home and next morning, heard a knock on my door. The man had a large bag filled with one of the best fish in Europe. Salmon is mostly found in the northern hemisphere. Reddish- pink and very delicious. Expensive , too. Companero Chico had me (and my then girlfriend )enjoy the best lunch and dinner of the week.

Now that is the Cuban spirit.

They don’t take advantage of people nor take things for granted.

Cubans are unique.

I am sure most of us remember the Katrina Hurricane of 2005. Fidel Castro offered hundreds of doctors to go help victims but President George Bush allegedly, refused, according to a Castro book co-authored by the French journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

But that is not what the mighty kings want us to know. Cubans are communists. Cubans are no good. Cubans suffer.

Such views have become the sine qua non of Cuban news. To return to the beginning of our article.

When my Tanzanian pals posted the female band of musicians , none of the comments associated the amazing artists as Cubans. No wonder the words Americans, Arabs and Spanish were cooked and broiled, instead.

If you go on Google or You Tube and tap in “Cuban female bands” you will be astonished. Traditionally we are tuned to women singers and dancers. But playing a plethora of instruments? Very rare. Beyoncé the pop star has always fronted an all female, very capable, backing band. But this gets rare publicity as cameras always zoom on Beyoncé’s hips and face. She is fantastic yes. But her band, the Suga Mamas is much more empowering to women than the constant gyrations we see endlessly.

Cuba’s education system is exemplary. When Fidel Castro and Che Guevara finalised their revolution against the corrupt government of Flugencio Batista in January 1959, the following years were dedicated to lifting the living standards of Cuban people. Within a year eradication of illiteracy was completed.

Decades later, not only everyone in Cuba can read and write, they have one of the highest standards of education in both science and arts. Apart from the reputation of exporting doctors to many countries including Brazil ( a much bigger and richer nation), we have seen fierce calamities like hurricanes hardly bothering Cuba. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic Cuba has recorded only 50,590 cases, of which 46,106 recovered (this week) and only 324 deaths. Compare this to Brazil which has had 10.6 million cases and 256 thousand deaths. Recovered are 9.44 which means statistically almost same to Cuba but I guess you don’t hear of the Cuban variant. Only Brazilian variant.

There is a lot to say about Cuba. It has always been hard because just mentioning this country unleashes prejudice, controversy and ignorance. A country that has tried to give basic services to her people but isolated and condemned for it.

No wonder having the largest number of “female only” musical bands( and inspiring our sisters ) is not being given much publicity nor acknowledged.