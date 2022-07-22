INSURANCE COVER SCHEME FOR FISHERMEN LAUDABLE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Fishing as a livelihood is fraught with risks. Tanzanian fishermen put their lives on the line almost daily to earn a living and at the same ensure food security.

They arguably face the highest rate of work-related fatalities in addition to the real possibility of financial ruin.

Even so, the majority of the 4.6 million or so fishermen in Tanzania are uninsured. Not surprisingly, this invariably leaves them counting their losses during mishaps.

Many fishermen are capable of paying insurance premiums, but they have for a long time not been a target of insurers.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for commercial fishermen. They are now able to access insurance services following an agreement between the Tanzania Fisheries Fund and Acclavia, an insurance company.

The three-year agreement, which is expected to yield up to Sh3.45 trillion in premiums, should go a long way in addressing uncertainties in fishing.

Despite the risks fishermen face, many of them know little or are completely ignorant about the importance of insuring their lives and vessels.

In that regard, comprehensive education is needed to ensure that all commercial fishermen understand why insurance matters in their daily endeavours.

Fishermen’s vessels have been capsizing on various water bodies in recent years. Scores have lost their lives or assets without any payment.

It is now crucial that insurance companies come up with premiums that are consumer-friendly.

Many fishermen would like to be insured, but high premiums may discourage them and prompt them to carry on with their business-as-usual fishing.

Under the current agreement, fishermen will be required to pay Sh250,000 each annually to cover their lives and assets.

Most small-scale fishermen may find this unaffordable, and it is important to expand the range of premiums to cover all stakeholders.

They should be informed that insurance is a contract (policy) in which an insurer indemnifies a client against losses from specific contingencies and/or perils.





GO FOR INCLUSIVE LITERACY

Up-to-date data on literacy rates is hard to come by, but the general consensus is that it has declined over the years, and is currently hovering around 60 percent.

This is why it is not surprising that the Institute of Adult Education (IAE) has found it necessary to launch a five-year national strategy intended to ensure that 5.5 million adults improve their basic literacy and post-literacy status.

IAE was established in 1975 as an autonomous government organisation responsible for adult education, with the primary role of providing educational opportunities to adult Tanzanians.

This would enable otherwise illiterate adult folk to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for their active participation in the socioeconomic development processes as a matter of course.

However, the main hurdle to the strategy – lack of adequate financing to execute the programmes as strategised by the Institute – also needs to be addressed.