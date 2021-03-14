Power of goals!

By Azim Jamal More by this Author

It is said success is goals and everything else is Blah! Blah! Blah! An average person with crystal clear goals will do better than a very smart person with no clarity around goals.

It is important to not only have clarity of goals but also to know what is the purpose behind the goal. Purpose brings clarity and focus and answers the question: Why do you want what you want? Purpose is an anchor, helps with alignment, and is an energy driver. If the ‘Why’ is not strong the ‘How’ becomes difficult. And once your efforts are aligned with a higher purpose, your work becomes a way of connecting to your spirit. You are able to remain effective, work with integrity and focus, and be a source of inspiration to those around you.

If you are in the work force and are focusing on the goals, two things can happen:

* Your boss finds out your contribution and values you more or

* Politics, favouritism, unfairness, nepotism continues, but your work shines regardless

You are bound to face some obstacles and hurdles on the way. Obstacles can be internal or external. Difficult people, economic downturns, inhospitable work environment etc. can constitute external obstacles. While the internal obstacles are your own prejudices, fears, lack of self discipline or focus.

But obstacles have the power to affect you only when you take your eye off your goals. In fact, obstacles then become mediums for opportunities to create breakthroughs.

In professional soccer, scoring a goal and winning the game is the objective. This requires getting past the opponent’s defenders (obstacles). If we focus on the goal, we will find a way to get past the defenders. Such is the case with corporate life. If we find that things are getting unmanageable, we can break our tasks into smaller pieces. Our goals can be semi-annual, quarterly, monthly, or weekly. We can even further break down our weekly goals into daily goals. It is also important to align your actions with your goals.

Ask yourself:

Are you serious about your:

- business?

- work?

- clients?

- finance?

- professional growth?

- personal brand?

Look at your actions and you will know whether you have really been serious about your goals. Begin today to align your daily actions with these goals!

Some of the steps to empower and bring your goals to fruition include:

• Develop your personal mission statement. If you were to pick one thing you must do in your life, what would you choose? If you do not already have one, develop your personal mission statement.

• Align your corporate mission with your personal mission.

• Create excitement and meaning in your current work.

• Discuss with your employer how to create a mutually beneficial scenario. If necessary, make a change that connects your work with your purpose.

• Keep stretching your goals. They will keep you energized and expand your potential. If you are working as part of a team or corporation, involve people in goal-setting exercises to engender understanding of the corporate goals.

When you experience great moments of happiness, STOP and be in that moment.

Feel the moment, stay with the moment, and ask yourself “what is it that makes me this happy?” Maybe you have stumbled into your calling!

Goal setting is powerful especially if the purpose is strong and there is alignment between your personal and corporate goals as well as between your goals and your actions!