Results of my research prompted by the absence of ‘LUKU’ electricity...

Early this week, I was forced to haul out my dusty and semi-broken kerosene lamp to create light and chase away darkness which was fast engulfing my residence.

My efforts proved futile, though. I tried to fix the wick which draws kerosene from the small container below the oval glass. But the moth-eaten wick didn’t work.

My small generator was also broken on account of my having overused it without servicing. Electricity was available, but the meter was reading zero units. I had the money to buy more; but the LUKU system had gone AWOL (Absent With-Out Leave). I gave up and took out my rusty candles to light up the house.

It was at this juncture that I realised the importance of light in our world. Having nothing much to do, I decided to research on this important aspect of life.

Actually, Orientals tend to perceive that the burning lamp represents an element of fire. And fire is one of the five principal elements of life: earth, water, fire, sky and air. But, that is a story for another day.

This is notwithstanding that mankind has come a long way in creating light and chasing out darkness. Evidence of the first lamps used by early humans date back to 70,000BC.

The lamps were of simple structure: just a shell or hollowed-out rock, which held a piece of moss soaked in animal fat that burnt in a flame.

Later on, people began to use other materials for the body of the lamp, including terracotta, marble and metal. And, instead of fat, fish or olive oil was used.

Oil lamps were the most widespread method of illumination until the end of the 18th century AD. As time passed and new energy sources were discovered, new kinds of lamps were invented.

In the 19th century AD, kerosene lamps were introduced in Germany. These were simply containers with kerosene in which wicks or mantles were dipped and burned. The containers had a glass chimneys or globes which protected the flame from air draft.

Beginning in the 18th century BC, commercial use of coal gas for lighting was introduced. Gas was transported to the place of use by pipes that led into the lamps.

In the 19th century BC, for example, most of the cities in Europe and the US had their street lights lit by gas.

Then came one of the greatest inventions in human history: electricity and electric lamps.

In 1801AD, Sir Humphrey Davy invented the first carbon electric lamp by connecting two wires to the battery and attaching a charcoal strip to the other end of the wires - thus making the charged carbon glow.

This system was improved in the 1870s, when both Thomas Edison and Sir Joseph Swan invented the electric incandescent lamp. It worked when an electric current was passed through a filament, which heated up and produced light.

The electric bulb was improved in 1920 when the carbon filament used until then was replaced by tungsten. The space inside the bulb was filled with gas, reducing evaporation of the tungsten and prolonging the life of the lamp.

Then other types of lamps came onto the scene, including fluorescent triphosphor lamps, metal halide, high pressure sodium lamps and dichroic extra-low voltage lamps.

Produced today are many kinds of lamps with various materials, power sources, colours - and for different uses. They include neon and fluorescent lights for both home and industrial use. Indeed, we have come a long way. But please, LUKU, come back before I go bonkers!

The author is a veteran journalist and communication expert based in Arusha