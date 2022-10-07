What is it that makes you happy, dear reader?

Happiness!!!

The biological definition of happiness, separates the mind ( thinking of contentment with life) and senses ( called “hedonia”). Hedonia originates from Greek (“hedone”) with its opposite : “anhedonia” – inability to feel pleasure.

But that is in English.

If we are speaking Swahili, furaha is an extension of raha (which has other leaves and babies ) like “utamu” (sweetness), “kheri” (tranquillity and blessedness). Blessedness has spiritual implications, i.e. you do good, your life is rewarded.

Rather than spend too much time on definitions let us try and find other ways and experiences to describe happiness. And that is where I was few weeks ago. I was trying to define the word, joy, to myself.

I decided to do informal interviews. First “heroine” (huh) was a friend’s girlfriend. She just had a major operation. Felt so physically affected that she was questioning her looks. Women understand this better than men.

I said : “You seem drained but you have recovered. You are alive. You look superb.”

“Na, na. Don’t humour me, Freddy. I feel like sh*t.”

“You have a good man looking after you. Lovely children. Great job. Nice car.”

“Stop it. I feel terrible. Look at the rivers and lakes and potholes under my eyes. I feel worn out and drained.”

“SO!... what makes you happy then?”

( That was actually my intent).

She replied : “Happiness. Eating good food. You know I am an excellent cook. Sleeping. I love my sleep.”

Brilliant lady. She had nailed it 100%! Explained my issue. Three most significant activities that makes us happy. Food. Sleep. A good relationship with all its profits, desserts, and tokens.

One day I was chatting to a taxi driver. He is the best one. If he is busy, its a disaster. There are many fantastic taxi drivers. But this bloke is special.

“You are always full of zeal.” I said. I narrated the story of an old friend, Tanzanian musician, the late Kassim Magati (ex-1970s Sunburst band), who passed away in 1994. Kassim used to shout, “We gotta have a Burning Zeal to keep alive! Africa needs a burning zeal! Music needs a...!”

“Yes! I love what I do!”

“Really? Driving everyday on these crazy London streets? Stressed drivers! Road rage?”

“That doesn’t bother me blud. I love driving. I have been driving since I was seventeen. My parents drove. I learnt from them. They made driving fun.

And I love my customers. I learn from them. I make their driving with me a wonderful experience. Look at you. You always hire me. Call me up to take you to your gigs. I love it, blud. And I make a living from it. Greatest pleasure.”

How many people can say their job gives them the most rewarding joy? Most of us hate waking up in the morning to report to duties. We find it annoying. Torture.

Another guy I spoke to hails from the Far East. He and I , always bump at the same shops.

“You must love cooking,” I said.

“No, no, No!!! I hate cooking. I eat because I have to. It is so time consuming. I miss the time when I was little and mum cooked for us. Now I am far away, I have to cook. I just love my work. I want to make as much money as possible.

By the time I am thirty I will be a millionaire. I don’t care too much about bath, clothes, cars, food. All I want is ...make money. Money!!! Then I will marry my girlfriend. WE shall have a big house and lovely children.”

I asked : “You think money will bring you happiness?”

“Definitely. I am only twenty five. I see my generation cannot even afford to rent. They live with their parents. Or in sh*tholes. I don’t want to be poor. Money will bring me joy. I am already saving and I know in five years I will be somebody!”

See that confidence?

I met this Imam. He was going to the mosque. We chatted; the sun was bright.

“What are you up today, Sheikh?”

“Ah, I have done many things. I will do many things later. I did many things yesterday. I shall do many things tomorrow, InSha’Allah, and next week.

But I only know one thing. Praying and talking to God is the best thing in the world. All other stuff is OK. But when you clean up, do your Udhu (ablution) and kneel and succumb to the Almighty Allah; that is the best joy.”