A LASTING SOLUTION TO POWER OUTAGE IS VITAL

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

In 2021, it is inconceivable that power rationing is still a concern. Granted, Tanzania has made progress in many areas, however, one of the crucial sectors – energy, remain in a state of worry.

With such a fragile state, the government needs to come up with long term solutions to electricity shortfalls as well as water scarcity.

One of the solutions as presented by a number of experts includes investing more in the use of a diverse mixture of energy resources which include renewable resources instead of focusing more on projects that limit supply of electricity, require a lot of money and take longer to implement. There needs to be more investment in wind, solar, geothermal – all are clean energy.

Climate change has constantly been highlighted as one of the causes of the impending power rationing and the current shortage of water in Tanzania. CEO and Founder of Zaidi Recyclers, Allen Kimambo, says that adverse effects of climate change are expected and predictable. As such, he advises that there needs to be a plan in place to counter this aftermath. Indeed, his proposed solution should be heeded by the government.

As a middle-income country, Tanzania needs to have alternatives, especially on water supply. Unfortunately, we don’t strategically focus on solutions such as the use of gas energy.

As it has been communicated by the business community in their relentless calls for more to be done to address power rationing, preferential supply of electricity to industrial areas and other locations that require a constant supply of electricity should be a considered mitigating move. Such areas house thousands of workers whose livelihoods are in tatters due to limited power supply.

Advertisement

The government needs to have short term and long term solutions for energy shortage, this should go in hand with investing more in gas energy since we already have projects that focus on harnessing gas use and supply.

Competitive arrangement in the energy sector is another option. Tanesco shouldn’t have a monopoly of power supply and distribution, as suggested by legal expert Matojo Cosatta, who further opined that liberalizing the sector will create more efficiency.





Implementation of laws

Legal restraint is something that has several times been discussed and the government should consider revisiting this space. As it was recently expressed by ACT-Wazalendo political party leader, Zitto Kabwe, legally, anyone can ask for a license for power supply. However, he said the only monopoly to the state is transmission, further advising that large supply of power should remain in the hands of the state. But he acknowledged that some areas need to be liberalized, as the law prescribes.

Another aspect that the government needs to look at is the implementation of laws governing electricity such as the Electricity Act of 2008 which was halted five years ago.

Finally, Tanzania’s power system master plan and its subsequent updates also play an important role in lessening electricity woes. The master plan sufficiently prescribes national energy supply strategies. As such, a big percentage of the current power shortage will be resolved if the government commits itself to fulfilling the master plan.