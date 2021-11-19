A lively sauna chat about losing our animalistic side

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

What is a sauna?

Saunas are hot rooms where we clean, refresh and rejuvenate our bodies while naked or semi-naked. If you are reading this in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Mombasa, Lamu or Tanga, such a facility will not make much sense, but a few rich in hot countries own saunas.

They are very healthy.

Yet there is more to it than just sitting in heated, steaming rooms. Sauna is a Finnish word, and Wikipedia tells us and it was invented before the Industrial Revolution. Then evolved.

Across our planet, gyms and swimming facilities incorporate saunas into their buildings. I have been to many saunas in different parts of Europe, but, sorry, Scandinavians do best. I learnt from them, for instance, to be in a sauna for, say, 15 minutes, have a quick cold shower, pop back and keep on repeating. This “change of temperatures” stimulates, cleanses, rejuvenates organs and circulation, which helps regulate the blood, subsequently strengthening our immune systems. Most medical documents agree that hot showers soothe stiff joins and tired muscles, while cold ones reduce inflammation and pain.

No wonder when athletes are injured (during tournaments) they are sprayed with extremely cold ice that stops the pain.

Personally, I love swimming.

In London you can choose indoor or outdoor pools. The majority of residents tend to prefer indoor swimming. However, the benefits of outdoor swimming are multifold. Even when it’s raining pools do not shut unless thunderstorms begin talking.

So, folks, I was swimming and doing my sauna. And now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased, I sat in a sauna with a few other people. Sometimes no one talks. Sometimes there is conversation.

Let me tell you something.

Sauna in the cold weather is sweet and really comforting.

Followed an excited conversation on how to behave when you go to a job interview.

An animated lady was saying: “ I told him, before you turn up, go to the bathroom. Do a power pose. Arms up, chest out, a determined face and relaxed mood. SAY TO YOURSELF, I AM THE BEST. Deep breath, then step out, straight into the interview room. Your future employers will see self-confidence. You won’t hesitate answering questions, and you will pass. But if you enter looking physically scared, dejected, sheepish, it shows.”

Yeah, yeah, chorused everyone.

Someone else added: “You know when you have been feeling low. Maybe that day you were late somewhere. Or, had a bad sleep. You walk down the street, and someone just bumps into you. Calls you shit. It’s like you feel the whole world is against you. It’s not true that the whole world is out for your blood. It’s what you are projecting, without realising. Energy.”

Lots of nodding.

Started speaking about aura. That unseen cloud that surrounds us. As a child I used to wonder why photographs of Jesus Christ had a ring on his head. Back then we were not told anything. Now we know this is called the Halo. A high-level layer of positive energy that people who do extraordinary things possess. Aura.

Dictionaries define aura as a “distinctive atmosphere or quality that seems to surround and be generated by a person, thing or place”.

In metaphysical sciences (e.g. healing massage) there is an explanation that claims our bodies are divided into several planes. The emotional, physical, mental and psychic. All these peripheries are supposed to work together, in tandem. However, we ignore some and use others.

Animals and plants tend to be in touch with their instincts and intuition ahead of us so-called modernised, civilised animals, i.e. humans.

During the sauna chat I suggested that we have lost our animalistic nature, everyone nodded like crazy.

“We cannot just talk without looking at our phones!” charged one.

And another: “When we return home, what is the first thing we do? We do not shower, slow down, sit still, meditate. No. Our hands grab remote controls. Switch TVs on. We love external stimulation!”

More head bobbing and yeah, yeahs.

“We can no longer sit still. We need to be assisted by coffee, booze, loud music, sweet things. We do not listen to our bodies. We don’t give our aura a chance!”

Someone spoke about their pets. How sensitive and intelligent. How connected to nature. Another brought up the 2004 tsunami in Indonesia. Almost a quarter million deaths on that fateful Boxing Day. It is said “wild creatures” could feel the impending doom and fled to higher areas, hills and mountains before it banged. Meanwhile, us poorly connected humans, masters of technology and science, could not be in touch with what was about to occur.

Silence and reflection followed as if recording a major casual chat. Yes, swim and saunas can be fun.