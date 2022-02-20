A LOOK AT RESTORATION OF INTERNATIONAL TIES

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

This past week, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan had what is unequivocally a successful work visit to Europe where she held dialogue with leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) director general Audrey Azoulay, European Union Council President Charles Michel in Belgium, and also met the French business community in Paris.

But what perhaps hit home is her brief meeting with former parliamentarian and Vice Chairman of the opposition Chadema party Tundu Lissu. The gesture to sit and discuss issues of national and personal interest with the opposition is something that can be termed progressive politics. This positive development was hailed not only in Tanzania but on the global stage as well, where thousands saw it as a move that will turn a new page in what was for the most part a heated political arena between the opposition and the government.

However, despite this dialogue, there is still a long way to go for Tanzania to restore a state of political decency that is associated with democratic countries.

Back to President Hassan’s other exploits during her visit to Europe; we saw, after a long time, restoration of economic relations and support between Tanzania and France. The six agreements that were signed during her visit, some of which included the €178 million funding for the fifth phase of the Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to ease mobility and access to services but also mitigate the rising impact of climate change caused by carbon emissions under the urban mobility development policy, €80 million funding to the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) to improve access to agricultural financing – these are testament to the changing tide in Tanzania’s cooperation with international partners.

Furthermore, it is during her European visit that Tanzania and the European Union amicably resolved their differences and the latter committed to disbursing €111.5 million ($126 million) in development financing for Tanzania.

Admittedly, a lot of work needed and still needs to be done to not only change perceptions on how Tanzania operates as an autonomous state, but also realign the country’s priorities both on a national and international level. So far, President Hassan is making commendable progress in this endeavor, but it might take a bit of time for a complete turnaround to be achieved.

Putting priorities first

As Tanzania reclaims her status on a regional and global stage, matters of interest and precursors to national development such as the welfare of women and children, concerns of youth unemployment, myriad challenges in the health and education system should be addressed in tandem with all the financial support that the country is getting from global partners in development.

National and international leaders are in line with the way the government is making efforts to cement and reestablish relations with other countries stemming from the understanding that Tanzania cannot operate as an isolated island. It is in these mutual understandings and support that a clear path for better economic and geopolitical existence can be realized.