A word of encouragement can indeed be life-changing

Today, we live in a cruel world! Sometimes, it’s too cruel to see some people mistreating others. For instance, some people are conned by those who pretend to do business online.

There are various cases of people lamenting to have paid for goods or services but never received those products. Surprisingly, they realized to be conned after making payments because they could not reach the ‘fake bosses’ anymore, they were blocked!

Let’s agree that some people and organizations are doing genuine business online to the extent that even if you order products from them via their social media, you are sure you will get the value for your money. Some people use their social media to share fake information as they intend to discourage and destroy people.

On the other hand, many people motivate and inspire others. These include Mufti Menk managing Twitter handle @muftimenk, whose words do what his bio says “Healing the Broken Heart.” Sometimes when discouraged or in need of inspiration, some people like him whom we never met offer online life-changing inspirations.

For those looking for a job, some nasty people will seek bribes before sharing an opportunity or offering you a job. However, there are so many good-hearted people who share opportunities instead of letting them go. I have experienced that in my life. Some with big names in their fields but helped me when I was almost helpless. They helped me without expecting anything in return. Humanity thrives we still have such good-hearted people.

Sometimes, at workplaces, some people may do things that are detrimental to your wellbeing. With some neighbours also at a time, you can have one who puts full blast music at midnight while you want to sleep early because of the busy schedule planned for the next day.

Depending on our circumstances, sometimes you may ask yourself, is the world still having good people? Yes, they are so many! Let’s look at the story of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. According to her confession, the former first lady, Mama Anna Mkapa was the first person to advise her to join politics. She encouraged her that she would make it.

Although she had not thought of it and was afraid that she did not have anyone to guide her, she finally joined the politics fully blast after being encouraged by the then-first lady. And as they say, the rest is history as she is now the first female President of our country, Tanzania. Imagine, encouraging words have made a big difference in her life.

Mama Samia’s story of how she joined politics offers long life lessons. For instance, when we see potential in others, we should encourage and help them where possible. Sometimes, a word of encouragement can save a life or change life for the better.

We are human beings with feelings; love and hatred are part of human nature. With all the problems we face in life, at home, workplace or any place, it’s easy to be discouraged or to discourage others.

At workplace, we have seen some junior staff mistreated by seniors etc. There is nothing good that comes out of discouraging people. Although encouraging words uplift people around you, but also build you. I guess, deep in Mama Anna Mkapa’s heart, every time she looks at President Samia, she feels happy.

Recently, one of my good-hearted people who contributed much to where I am today, told me “….We feel good, happy and living a meaningful life by giving to others instead of receiving” these words reminded me about the power of giving! Yes, at the end of the day, successfully and meaningful life is when we achieve our goals and help others to achieve their dreams and realize their potential to the fullest.