An open letter to Instagram vendors in Tanzania

Dear Instagram vendors of Tanzania,

I want to start by acknowledging the incredible strides you’ve made in the world of online retail. I am writing this open letter in honour of customer service week.

It’s inspiring to see so many of you leveraging social media to build thriving businesses and connect with customers across the nation, offering everything from fashion to tech gadgets and even artisanal goods.

However, as someone who observes and engages with the online retail scene regularly, there’s one nagging issue I simply cannot overlook—the absence of prices in so many of your posts.

As I scroll through Instagram, admiring well-curated feeds, polished product photos, and beautiful arrangements of merchandise, I frequently encounter the inevitable comment: "Bei gani?" or “Tsh ngapi?”

Time and again, that comment goes unanswered, leaving potential customers in the dark. And it’s not just me noticing this—across the IG-shopping community in Tanzania, there’s a shared frustration. It’s disheartening to witness how often this leads to customers abandoning their interest altogether.

Not posting prices may seem like a minor inconvenience, but it’s costing your business. Customers like me appreciate transparency and want to know if an item is within my budget before reaching out, and when I don’t see the price, I scroll past to the next vendor who does list prices upfront.

It’s 2024, and this practice of withholding prices is outdated, especially in a competitive digital space where customers can find alternatives at the tap of a screen.

Of course, there are certain scenarios where listing the price upfront may not be feasible. For example, for services like event planning, where costs can vary greatly depending on the specifics of the project, or for custom-made products where the price depends on the customer’s preferences, it makes sense to invite inquiries rather than listing a static price.

When you withhold prices, you’re creating unnecessary barriers between your product and the customer, effectively dampening their shopping experience.

Another point that deserves attention is the importance of hashtags. It’s surprising how underutilised this tool is among many vendors here in Tanzania. Hashtags are more than just buzzwords; they’re the digital breadcrumbs that make your business discoverable to new customers; without them, you're operating in a bubble, limiting your visibility to only those who already know you exist.

Effective use of hashtags paired with transparent pricing could exponentially increase the reach and profitability of your Instagram business.

Having grown up in another hemisphere of the world, where e-commerce is seamless, I’ve seen firsthand how online shopping is designed with the customer in mind. On most websites, you can find customer reviews, detailed product descriptions, and, of course, the price.

This empowers the shopper to make informed decisions without the back-and-forth of price inquiries or waiting for responses that may never come. I understand that online shopping is still progressing in Tanzania, but we can all agree that there’s room for growth when it comes to streamlining the customer experience.

That said, I commend those of you who are listing prices and making excellent use of WhatsApp. The ease of transitioning from Instagram to a direct messaging platform like WhatsApp for communication and negotiation is a brilliant tool that has made shopping more interactive and personal. But how much smoother would the process be if the price was included upfront on Instagram too?

So to all social media vendors in Tanzania, I understand that the e-commerce landscape here is evolving, and we’re all adapting to these changes. But in a world where customer experience is key, it’s high time to rethink not posting your prices.

Sincerely,