Being frustrated by erratic online meetings? Why you need to try this

Thanks to the pandemic, our lives are tightly tethered to technology. A good video call connection is integral for business, regardless of the virtual meetings platform you use — Zoom, Skype, Webex, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams. Online meetings are often thwarted by erratic call connections that leave participants frustrated.

Online video calls

When people make online video calls, the calls are routed through different servers around the world. In most cases, your call is routed through a server nearest to you. Depending on the server that your call is being routed to, you and your call participants in different locations may have different experiences.

Those whose calls are routed in less congested servers may have better connections than those on busier servers.

If you consistently have poor online call experience, try to make the call at different times of the day when fewer people in your areas are likely to be calling via your platform. For example, if most schools and colleges use Google Meet for their online classes, the quality of calls may be better after school when fewer people are using the platform.

Video calls hog bandwidth. Video calls involve uploading and downloading video, a process that requires certain internet speeds for one-on-one and group calls.

Higher speeds are needed for group calls — the quality of a call deteriorates as more people join the call.

Sometimes the internet service provider could be giving you a low-speed connection than you are paying for. If you suspect you are getting a raw deal, you can check the speed of your connection by typing speedTest.com on your browser.





Seek redress

SpeedTest.com will show you the actual upload and download speeds in megabits per second (mbps). If you find that the speed is slower than your provider has promised you, you can seek redress.

You can also improve the quality of on-internet calls by disconnecting other devices competing for the same bandwidth.





Important meeting

Suppose you’re at home with other family members and anticipate an important online meeting. In that case, you might want to ask them not to stream video on YouTube during the duration of your call or, if possible, log off the internet. In addition, you can move closer to your WiFi router. The closer you are to the router, the better the connection.

Note that a room with a floor and walls built with stones or tiles creates an echo, making it harder for other participants to hear you. Carpeted rooms with low ceilings are the best for online calls. Carpets and low ceilings reduce a call’s echo. Alternatively, mattresses, a sofa, and blankets in a room reduce the echo and make for a better call experience.