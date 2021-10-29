Burundian President didn’t jet IN Dodoma; he jetted INTO Dodoma

By Abdi Sultani More by this Author

There is a story on Page 2 of the tabloid associated with this columnist (Thursday, Oct 14 edition), entitled, ‘Sh2.6bn Impala Hotel assets sold’, in which the scribbler writes in Para 2:

“Impala and Naura Springs hotels, once among the leading accommodation outfits in Arusha, belonged to the FORMER hotel tycoon Meleo Mrema who died in South Africa in 2017.”

Former hotel tycoon? Why describe the departed hospitality industry tycoon using the adjective “former” while the fact is, at the time of his death in July 2017, Mr Mrema was still the proud owner of the mentioned hotels? I aver our scribbling colleague meant to write: “Impala and Naura Springs hotels…belonged to the LATE hotel tycoon…”

Like we say, for instance: “The IPP group of companies belonged to the LATE (not the former) industrialist and media magnate, Dr Reginald Mengi...”

Come Sat, Oct 23, and the newsroom that produces the above-mentioned tabloid had a story on Page 3 thus headlined, ‘TZ, Burundi plan for stronger ties’.

In Para 3, the scribbler wrote: “One of the shortcomings blocking growth of trade between the two countries was insecurity in Burundi. Gowever (sic!), this was said to be history and things have changed AFTER PRESIDENT HASSAN EXPRESSED TANZANIA’S SATISFACTION with the current security situation.”

Readers are being misinformed that insecurity in Burundi has improved BECAUSE President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed Tanzania’s satisfaction…However (not gowever), I aver, our colleague aimed to say, security in Burundi has changed for the better AND (not after) President Hassan has expressed Tanzania’s satisfaction…”

The scribbler purports to report further on what TZ President and her Burundian counterpart agreed on, and writes in Para 15:

“Also, they agreed to work together in the business sector to look into the current setbacks, LET ALONE the pandemic, to see trade grow further…”

The expression “let alone”, in the sentence, renders the sentence nonsensical! My bet is, the scribbler set out to write: “…they agreed to work together in the business sector to look into the current setbacks, INCLUDING (not let alone) the pandemic…”

And then, in Para 16, purporting to quote what our President said, the scribbler wrote:

“We had talked about the factory under Itracom Fertiliser Limited from Burundi being built where (sic!) we promised to give ALL cooperation…”

To give “all” cooperation? This is certainly courtesy of our colleague’s Kiswahili – English translation, and I have my doubts this is what Her Excellency would have said had she made her speech in English. Here is my rewrite:

“We had talked about the factory…being built AND (not where) we promised to give THE NECESSARY (not all) cooperation…”

Finally, gems from Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Saturday, Oct 23, in which there is a headline for a story on Page 1 which is thus written: ‘Mwinyi calls for end to child abuse, WOMEN VIOLENCE’. The expression “women abuse” sounds awkward, if you ask me. Why not, VIOLENCE ON WOMEN, or, if you like, women BASHING?

For his intro, our colleague purports to report what the Clove Islands Head of State said and writes the following:

“Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has called on Muslims and MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC to join efforts in the fight against child abuse…”

Now by saying “Muslims and members of the public” the scribbler is unwittingly suggesting that Muslims are not members of the public. Too bad! I aver that what our colleague meant to write: “Muslims and OTHER members of the public…”

And then, on Page 3 of the broadsheet, the lead story has this headline, ‘Pomp, colour spice Ndayishimiye’s arrival;’ and therein, the scribbler says in his intro:

“It was pomp, colour and style when Burundi President… JETTED IN THE COUNTRY for a five-day state visit.”

Nope, I say. The Burundian leader didn’t JET IN the country; he jetted INTO the country.