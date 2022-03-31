CAPITALISE ON CONGO EAC ENTRY TO EXPAND TRADE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the East African Community (EAC) was long overdue.

On Tuesday, the vast Central African country with a 90-million-strong population was formally admitted to the EAC, making the bloc one of the largest trading areas on the continent.

The debate on who stands to gain, or lose continues on various platforms. However, it is without doubt that the DRC is a desirable addition, and all EAC members stand to benefit from its admission.

Obviously, not much can change straight away because DRC’s parliament still has to ratify EAC laws and regulations before they come into effect.

The DRC, which now links the Indian and Atlantic oceans in the bloc, will help increase the region’s nominal GDP from $193 billion to $240 billion.

The second largest country on the continent, which borders all EAC member states except Kenya, should attract more investors from Tanzania and other members.

Tanzania and the DRC have been trading partners for many decades, but when the newest entrant becomes a fully-fledged EAC member, trade will no longer be the same.

Needless to say, by joining the bloc, the DRC will have better access to Dar es Salaam and Mombasa ports, and this should serve as a wake-up call to Tanzania because competition is likely to be fierce.

Taxes and levies will also be revised soon, but it will also be an opportunity for Tanzanian traders to increase trade volumes with the western neighbour.

Even so, security concerns are still high in the DRC, especially in the restive eastern part, which may discourage trade and investments.

This calls for functional strategies by the entire bloc to guarantee long-term peace, which, in turn, will boost cross-border trade. There is a huge economic opportunity for Tanzania, but only if our leaders play their cards right.





HOW TO TRANSFORM FARMING

For a green revolution to take effect, the government needs to undertake comprehensive land reforms to ensure security of tenure and expand land rights. The reforms should also include improving land courts and tribunals.

Adequate funds should be set aside for land surveys, ultimately leading to title deeds for landowners countrywide. This should be followed by relevant legislative and regulatory mechanisms to open up commercial use of land.

Any serious efforts to transform agriculture should especially take into consideration small-scale farmers. Agriculture is the largest employer, providing about 80 per cent of Tanzanians with a livelihood. A sustainable green revolution should, after all, mean transforming the lives of smallholders more than anyone else.

Advertisement

We have nothing against large agricultural investors. They have their place in the scheme of things, but we would be inviting trouble if we thought that a green revolution means targeting large-scale farmers at the expense of smallholders. We would only end up with millions of jobless squatters if we went down that path.