China’s diplomacy is on the right track of history

During the annual “two sessions” (the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference), the Chinese Foreign Minister holds a closely watched press conference to introduce China’s foreign policy and its views and propositions on the international situation and hotspot issues, giving an in-depth interpretation of China’s relations with the outside world. On March 7 this year, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a press conference again and answered 27 questions from Chinese and foreign media in 100 minutes, covering the vicissitudes of the current international relations, and vividly explaining the distinctive features, missions and direction of China’s diplomacy.

I. Firmly uphold world peace and development and safeguard international fairness and justice



The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to unfold, the Ukraine crisis is emerging. Can China bring more stability and positive energy to this uncertain world? In his eloquent words, State Councilor Wang Yi told the world that China will stay true to its original aspiration, honor its commitments, and continue to build world peace, contribute to global development and safeguard the international order.

On the situation in Ukraine, the focus of international attention, State Councilor Wang Yi expounded China’s basic position once again, saying that China will independently assess the situation and make its position on the basis of the merits of the issue. While calling on the international community to intensify efforts to promote peaceful talks, Wang Yi put forward China’s “six-point initiative” on the prevention of a massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. He announced that the Red Cross Society of China will provide Ukraine with a tranche of emergency humanitarian supplies as soon as possible.

On other hotspot issues, State Councilor Wang Yi called on all relevant parties to follow the principle of “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” to support the Afghan people in tiding over difficulties, stressed that the power to protect security and development in the Middle East must be returned fully to the people in the region, and urged parties concerned to meet each other halfway for a political settlement of the issues on the Korean Peninsula. All these fully prove that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, has always upheld a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and played a constructive role in safeguarding world peace and stability.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI) are major cooperation initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping. They are important public goods contributed by China for international development cooperation. Up to now, the BRI family has got 180 members, and the GDI has been warmly received and supported by the UN and nearly 100 countries.

State Councilor Wang Yi stressed that China will work with the international community to achieve higher-level cooperation, better cost-effectiveness, higher-quality supply and stronger development resilience, so as to make the BRI a “belt of development” to the benefit of the world. He said that China will work with all parties in four areas to implement the GDI step by step: First, forging synergy in priority areas; Second, responding to the needs of all countries; Third, partnering with cooperation mechanisms; Fourth, reaching out to partners of all sectors. China will work with all other countries to ensure that no country or individual is left behind and no aspiration is overlooked, so as to jointly build a global community of development.

When the international order faces unprecedented challenges and global governance is caught in a dilemma, what should we do? The answer given by State Councilor Wang Yi is to strengthen solidarity and cooperation under the banner of multilateralism and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind. He said that we must uphold multilateralism, advocate common values of humanity, safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, uphold the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and work for a fairer and more equitable global governance system. To guide the reform of global governance system with the concept of equity and justice, China has been forging ahead with fortitude.

II. Uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China and resolutely safeguard national interests and people’s happiness



The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the backbone of the Chinese people and the anchor of China’s diplomacy. State Councilor Wang Yi said that telling the stories of the CPC well and presenting, defending and promoting the good name of the CPC is an essential task and key responsibility that China’s diplomatic service must undertake. As more and more countries hope to learn about the “secrets” of CPC’s success, we will continue to present the stories of the CPC well so that more international friends may truly understand the CPC, and the international community may view the CPC through brighter lens.

In response to some countries’ attempts to attack China under the pretext of “promoting democracy”, State Councilor Wang Yi stressed that China’s whole-process people’s democracy is broad-based, genuine and effective democracy, which enjoys the wholehearted endorsement and support of the Chinese people as well as wide recognition of the world. Democracy in different countries should bloom like different flowers, and putting one’s own system on a pedestal is not just against the spirit of democracy, but also spells disaster for democracy.

“Serving the people and addressing their concerns is a bounden duty of China’s diplomatic service.” This is an incisive summary of the purposes and missions of China’s diplomacy by State Councilor Wang Yi. In 2021, following the people-centered principle, China vaccinated millions of Chinese nationals living in 180 countries against Covid-19, handled over 60,000 cases of consular protection and assistance, and successfully rescued dozens of kidnapped Chinese citizens. In 2022, China will focus on developing a platform for smart consular services, building a system for the protection of Chinese nationals and interests overseas, and rolling out a plan to facilitate safe, unimpeded travel, so as to better protect the lives and legitimate interests of overseas Chinese.

III. China will forever be a member of the developing world, and stand side by side with African friends

China is the largest developing country in the world. To strengthen solidarity and cooperation with the vast number of developing countries is a firm strategic choice that China has made. At the press conference, State Councilor Wang Yi answered questions from the media on China’s relations with ASEAN countries, Central Asian countries, Africa, Latin America, and South Pacific island countries. His answers sent the strong message that China will forever be a member of the developing world and a sincere and reliable partner of developing countries. This year, China will take the BRICS chairmanship as an opportunity to further pool the voices and strength of emerging markets and developing countries, and help make the international order more just and equitable.

China-Africa relations are always on the agenda of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s press conference during the annual “two sessions”. This fully demonstrates the importance of China-Africa relations in China’s diplomacy. State Councilor Wang Yi pointed out that over the years, China has built more than 10,000 kilometres of railways, up to 100,000 kilometres of highways, nearly 100 ports, and innumerable hospitals and schools in Africa, stressing that these are not “debt traps”, but monuments of cooperation. Noting that this year China and African countries start implementing the deliverables of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Wang Yi said that China will honor its commitment to cooperation with Africa, champion the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and work with African nations to implement the “nine programs” for cooperation with Africa announced by President Xi Jinping.

State Councilor Wang Yi put forward three priorities of China’s cooperation with Africa this year. First, China will vigorously advance anti-Covid cooperation with Africa, fully deliver on President Xi Jinping’s pledge of providing one billion doses of vaccines to the continent, and help Africa enhance capacity for localized vaccine production. Second, China will synergize the GDI with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and take concrete actions to support the economic recovery and sustainable development of Africa. Third, China will act on the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa, and play a constructive role for the peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole.



