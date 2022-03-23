CRIME SPIRAL IN DODOMA CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma is the capital of Tanzania, being the seat of both the government and the ruling CCM. However, the city seems to have acquired another label in recent years, albeit an unwanted one – the crime capital of the United Republic of Tanzania

If media reports are any guide, Dodoma, once a quiet, peaceful, and likeable town in the centre of the country, is now teeming with criminals. Murders, robberies, muggings, and theft are now almost daily occurrences in the city.

The current crime spike has its roots in the July 2016 presidential directive that required all government institutions to move their headquarters to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

This led to an influx of humanity into Dodoma from various parts of the country, and the city quickly became a densely populated and bustling urban centre, following in the footsteps of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha and Mbeya.

Needless to say, criminal elements saw an opening, and took advantage of the ensuing chaos to make Dodoma arguably the most dangerous city in Tanzania within a very short time through their dastardly deeds. The situation is now such that walking alone after dark even in the city centre, of all places, amounts to dicing with death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was supposed to foresee this, and take the necessary measures to ensure that the Police Force protects law-abiding citizens and their belongings in the city and its environs.

Dodoma urgently needs round-the-clock police patrols, and surveillance meant to stop crime before it happens. Intelligence should also be stepped up to weed out criminal elements, and bring them to justice.

The regional police boss should not take pride in convening regular press briefings that only serve to paint a bleak picture as far as the security situation in Dodoma is concerned.

Dodoma residents and Tanzanians in general expect the Police Force to tell them what is being done to curb crime in the city, and the resultant positive results.





COOPS IN NEED OF REFORMS

The collapse of numerous cooperatives in recent years has given a bad name to organisations that were established with the best of interests of Tanzanians in mind. The positive role played by cooperatives in boosting rural economies, empowering farmers, and giving them a strong voice to negotiate for a just return on their members’ investment cannot be overstated.

The right policies are needed for their transformation, but the government can come in handy by assisting them to clear debts and ease access to credit.

Modern cooperatives should not only lobby for the interests of their members, but also build a strong financial base to support their activities. The Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives can help ensure accountability and transparency in the running of its affiliated institutions. Strict observance of rules and regulations can help cooperatives survive.

Members should not only be involved in the running of their organisations, but should also have a strong voice in overall decision-making.