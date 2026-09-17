Dar es Salaam needs a central metropolitan authority

Residents of Dar es Salaam interested in local governance or an investor wanting to put money in the city, or other stakeholders, may find themselves wondering which authority to listen to. Who speaks for the whole of Dar es Salaam?

The Regional Commissioner may come with this or that “campaign”, usually conceptualized in a silo. Tomorrow, it may be another “campaign”. The District Commissioner for Temeke has been quoted recently, as wanting residents in 10 wards in that municipality, to be ready to move, so that that area can be changed in port and logistic activities. One authority was reported as having found the cure for container congestion in the City. Sinza, a residential area planned in the 1970s, is up for redevelopment in a programme conceived at ministerial level. The Dar es Salaam Land Use Master plan is sitting somewhere in ministerial offices.

Now that precautions against the looming el Niño are in full gear, the Tanzania Urban and Rural Roads Authority (TARURA) is calling upon city residents to report to it, areas where drains are damaged and need attention.

In all these plans, promulgations, edicts and orders, one may be excused for believing that Dar es Salaam, the largest City in Tanzania, has no local government structure. Yet, as we all know, there are five local government authorities in the City: four municipal councils and one city council.

The importance of Dar es Salaam to the economic and social development of the country cannot be overstated. Dar es Salaam is the commercial capital, largest business hub, and primary economic engine of Tanzania. The city generates roughly 70% to 89% of Tanzania’s national tax collections, vastly outperforming any other region in the country; and accounts for an estimated 15 percent to 20 percent of Tanzania’s total Gross Domestic Product.

The Dar es Salaam Port handles roughly 90 percent of Tanzania's international trade and serves as a vital trade lifeline and import-export route for landlocked neighbors, including Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Malawi, and the eastern and southern part of the DRC.

The city generates over half of the nation’s total value in manufactured goods and holds nearly half of Tanzania’s industrial employment. It hosts a large, concentrated labor force driving dynamic service sectors like transport, education, health, tourism arrival, telecommunications, commerce; and has a large and dynamic “informal sector”.

In terms of local revenue generation, in the 2023/24 period, Dar es Salaam’s five municipal councils raised Sh245.8 billion in own-source local revenues; and regionally, Dar es Salaam leads local government own-source collections, accounting for about 21.6 percent of the national total for local authorities, closely matched by the Lake zones at 20.7 percent. With such a glittering “CV”, Dar es Salaam is not expected to have a governance deficit. Yet, because of the city’s importance, there may be a temptation to keep a close eye on city activities lest, it feels so much autonomous. That would be unfair, for Dar has a long history of local governance going back to the 1880s.

At the end of the German era, Dar es Salaam and Tanga had a Municipal status under the 1910 order of the Imperial Chancellor which created Municipal Councils in German East Africa.

Come the British era, under the Township Ordinance of 1920, Dar es Salaam was declared a Township Authority and its first Director was Dr R.R. Scott. The Authority was vested with the management of a Township.

In 1946, the Municipalities Ordinance (Cap 105) was passed and Dar es Salaam became a Municipality in 1949. In 1953, a Local Government Ordinance was passed creating municipal, town and district councils. Dar es Salaam continued to enjoy its municipal status, even after the amendment of the Local Government Ordinance in 1962. Indeed, Dar es Salaam obtained city status in 1961, as part of the independence celebrations.

In 1972/73 rural and urban local authorities were abolished, but Dar es Salaam was the first to get back some authority under the Urban Councils (Interim Provisions) Act of 1978.

Dar es Salaam got back its full local government authority in 1984. However, the council was abolished in 1996, and replaced by a Commission, largely as part of reforming local governments.

When local government over Dar es Salaam was re-introduced in 2000, the city was divided into three municipal authorities (these have since grown into five) and an overall City Council. The Local Government (Urban Authorities) Act was amended to accommodate a situation where a local government authority would operate in an area where there are other local government authorities.

While the arrangement worked well, the Dar es Salaam City Council was dissolved on 24 February 2021, and was absorbed into the Ilala Municipal Council which was elevated to city status.

A city, the size and importance of Dar es Salaam, needs an overall Metropolitan Authority, which will see the city in its totality, coordinate its plans and programmes and address crosscutting issues.

It would be made up by representatives from the five local government authorities of Ilala, Temeke, Kinondoni, Ubungo and Kigamboni, and would be the overall authority planning and speaking on behalf of the whole city.