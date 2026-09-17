Kenya’s capital conversation Tanzania has yet to start

Windsor Golf Resort, an hour outside central Nairobi, hosted a version of the East Africa investment conversation I have not yet heard held in public in Dar es Salaam.

Over two days this month, I had the pleasure to attend the fifth AmCham Business Summit which convened American and East African executives, regulators and capital allocators under a mandate that has quietly hardened since its first edition: stop pitching opportunity, start engineering delivery.

President William Ruto opened proceedings with a line that deserves more attention from policymakers across the region than it will get: capital moves when the rules are clear, licenses are issued on time, verified refunds are paid, contracts are respected, and agreed terms do not change halfway through an investment.

It is not a novel sentiment. What is novel is that Kenya is now pairing it with figures that let investors check the claim against results: foreign direct investment nearly doubling from $1.5 billion in 2022 to $3.2 billion in 2025, a digitised Investment One Stop Centre replacing the discretionary approvals process investors used to dread, and removal of the 30 percent local equity requirement that had kept several technology majors on the sidelines.

Predictability has been converted from a political promise into a measurable product, marketed as deliberately as any of the summit's seven priority sectors.

The substance backed the marketing. A session titled Building the Capital Architecture for Regional Growth put the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the Nairobi International Financial Centre and the Kenya Investment Authority on the same panel to discuss instrument design, not incentive announcements.

An infrastructure breakout was framed around procurement certainty, offtake risk and public-private partnership structuring, the unglamorous mechanics that determine whether a signed memorandum becomes a functioning asset.

This is the register an investment strategist listens for and a purely legal read of an investment climate tends to miss: not whether the law permits a structure, but whether the market has built the plumbing to price and de-risk it.

On that stage, Kenya's answer was visibly further along. A second gap sits underneath the substantive one, and it is cruder. A sitting president opened the summit, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi closed it with remarks on turning dialogue into implementation.

Tanzania's own AmCham chapter co-partnered the event, a genuine and useful presence, but the country's representation in the room sat at chamber level, not head of state level.

Investors are not naive enough to equate seniority of attendance with deal quality, but they are pattern-matching under time pressure, and who a government sends to stand in front of capital reads as a signal regardless of intent. I press this point on every client weighing where to spend a scarce travel calendar this year: the optics of convening are themselves a form of due diligence investors perform on you, whether you meant them to or not. Tanzania is not short of its own investment story this month. Seoul has reaffirmed a $2.5 billion development financing commitment spanning transport, technology and health, and the blue economy is finally getting the legal review needed to convert marine and freshwater resources into a genuine private-sector opportunity.

However, it is worth sitting with what Tanzania's own Finance Ministry said about the Korea commitment days before Nairobi's summit closed: that projects pledged years ago have taken years to reach implementation. Mudavadi's closing line in Nairobi and Tanzania's own finance officials, without coordinating, were describing the same problem from opposite sides of the border.