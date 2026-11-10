East African hip-hop is not dead. But where has its culture gone?

By George Kyomushula

Let's talk about hip-hop. Has East African hip-hop reached a dead end? It is a question that has crossed the minds of many, particularly those who witnessed the movement take shape, grow and influence generations across the region. But is the culture really dying, or are we simply failing to recognise how it is evolving?

Hip-hop is one of the world's most influential cultural movements. Far beyond being a music genre, it is a collection of interconnected artistic expressions and cultural elements, including graffiti, breakdancing, DJing, emceeing and knowledge. Its wider culture also embraces beatboxing, street fashion, language, entrepreneurship and other forms of creative expression.

Over the decades, hip-hop has been embraced by generations across the globe, influencing art, fashion, language, lifestyles and the ways people express themselves. In doing so, it has become a powerful vehicle for cultural exchange, bringing communities together across geographical and social boundaries.

The movement began spreading internationally in the 1970s. Among its foundational figures was Clive Campbell, popularly known as DJ Kool Herc, a Jamaican-born American DJ widely credited with helping establish the foundations of hip-hop.

In Africa, and East Africa in particular, hip-hop drew considerable inspiration from the African-American movement that emerged in the 1970s and gained wider international exposure during the 1980s. Through music, films, fashion and other forms of cultural expression, African audiences encountered an artistic movement that would eventually inspire local interpretations and identities.

Fashion brands such as FUBU, alongside Timberland boots, became synonymous with hip-hop's distinctive style. African-American Vernacular English (AAVE), also known as Ebonics, influenced lyrical expression, performance and communication among aspiring emcees. These influences helped establish cultural connections between African and African-American communities, leaving a lasting imprint on artistic expression and youth identity.

Isn't that beautiful? A musical movement born in one part of the world can travel across continents, find new identities and become part of the cultural fabric of entirely different communities.

Tanzania, as part of the East African Community (EAC), was no exception. By the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, hip-hop was steadily establishing its roots, creating space for a new generation of artists to express themselves through music, language, fashion and other elements of the culture.

Pioneering groups such as Kwanza Unit, Fresh E X and Diplomats helped lay the foundations for the generations that followed. Others, including GWM and Mawingu Band, alongside individual artists, contributed to the growing movement. Their influence helped hip-hop gain recognition among Tanzanians and contributed to the wider evolution of the country's music industry, including the emergence and development of genres such as Bongo Flava and, later, Singeli.

Beyond music, hip-hop has also opened doors to entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for businesses and economic activities connected to the culture. Its influence continues to be felt across different sectors of the creative industry.

But the question remains: has East African hip-hop lost its way?

To explore this question, I recently held informal conversations with several hip-hop pioneers and stakeholders from across the East African Community. Among them were KBC of Kwanza Unit, one of Tanzania's pioneering hip-hop groups known for its bilingual rap; Saigon of Diplomats, another early-1990s Tanzanian group associated with bilingual rap; Mejah Mbuya, a Tanzanian graffiti artist and economist; and Babaluku, a Ugandan emcee and founder of the Bavubuka Foundation.

Their perspectives provide an opportunity to examine whether hip-hop is genuinely declining or whether its culture is being misunderstood, underrepresented or celebrated differently from how it once was.

"Hip-hop is never dying as long as the people are living. The narrative that hip-hop is dying often comes from misinformed people who don't understand the hip-hop culture," says KBC, a founding member of Kwanza Unit.

For KBC, the culture cannot disappear as long as people continue to live, create and express themselves. He argues that hip-hop enthusiasts must understand and uphold its principles while appreciating the different elements that make it what it is.

According to him, hip-hop is a culture and a way of life, guided by its elements, pillars and principles. He believes a lack of cultural knowledge has led many enthusiasts to concentrate almost exclusively on rap and emceeing, overlooking the other components that collectively define the movement.

And that brings us to an important question: whatever happened to the traditional ways of celebrating hip-hop through emceeing, graffiti, cyphers and freestyle sessions?

Remember the hip-hop Summit?

In Dar es Salaam, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Mr II or Sugu, a pioneer of Tanzanian hip-hop and Bongo Flava who later served as a Member of Parliament, made efforts in the early 2000s to establish the Hip-Hop Summit.

At the height of his artistic career, Mr Mbilinyi continued performing as an emcee while championing the idea of an annual gathering dedicated to hip-hop. The event attracted thousands of fans, supporters and people associated with the culture.

Although the Summit belonged to a particular period in Tanzania's music history, it left behind an important blueprint for celebrating hip-hop and bringing its community together.

Mr Mbilinyi has also continued to contribute to the celebration of music and culture through initiatives such as Bongo Flava Honors. Such platforms give artists opportunities to strengthen their professionalism, receive recognition and contribute to the rebranding of the industry. They also allow performers to revisit memorable songs from their catalogues, perform live and reconnect with audiences through music and nostalgia.

Beyond entertainment, these initiatives provide an opportunity to preserve musical heritage and strengthen the relationship between artists and their audiences.

History, after all, is a study of the past, the present and the future. We cannot fully understand where hip-hop is heading without looking back at some of the initiatives that once gave the culture its energy and sense of belonging. One such initiative was WaPi.

When WaPi brought young creatives together

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the British Council invested considerable effort in empowering young people through arts and culture. I was fortunate enough to witness some of its popular activities in Dar es Salaam and Nairobi, Kenya, while I was still a secondary school student living in Dar es Salaam city centre.

In the early 2000s, WaPi, short for Words and Pictures, provided a vibrant platform for young people and lovers of art and culture to express themselves through different elements of hip-hop. These included emceeing, cyphers, breakdancing, freestyle sessions, graffiti and other forms of creative expression.

Goodness, what a platform it was!

WaPi brought together diverse communities and inspired many young people to discover their talents and purpose through art and culture. For some of us who were students at the time, those experiences helped shape our understanding of creativity, identity and the possibilities of individual and collective artistic expression in serving communities.

And WaPi was not confined to Dar es Salaam. Nairobi was also part of this wider cultural experience.

Kalamashaka, the pioneering Kenyan hip-hop group that emerged from Dandora in Nairobi, played an important role in shaping the East African hip-hop landscape before and during the period when such platforms were gaining momentum. Its members and associates, including Kamau Ngigi, Jonnie Vigetti and Robbaa, contributed to the development and celebration of hip-hop culture in the region. They were also part of a wider network of artists and cultural practitioners who helped connect East African hip-hop communities with international artists.

One particularly memorable moment was the visit of American hip-hop group Dead Prez, comprising M1 and stic.man, to East Africa in the early 2000s. Although the two members did not join the tour, their close artistic associate Umi travelled to the region. The visit included engagements in Tanzania, with activities associated with the British Council's WaPi platform.

These encounters represented much more than musical performances. They created opportunities for cultural exchange, dialogue and the sharing of ideas between local and international hip-hop communities.

That period was also documented in Ni Wakati, a documentary directed and produced by Kenyan-American diaspora filmmaker Michael Wanguhu.

Two decades later, where are the hip-hop communities?

Fast-forward to 2026, and questions about whether East African hip-hop is dead or dying continue to emerge.

Perhaps the more pressing question is whether the culture is being suffocated by its own silence.

Where are the emcees, graffiti artists, DJs and other cultural practitioners who once gathered at Jumba la Sanaa?

Perhaps some of us have accumulated a few wrinkles and backaches along the way, and the energy of our younger days is no longer what it used to be. But there are new generations coming through. Where do they meet? Where are the spaces that bring them together, just as we once gathered at Jumba la Sanaa, Vijana Centre in Ilala, YMC, Leaders Club and Billicanas?

We grew alongside our art and culture, discovering ourselves and building connections through those spaces. Even though technology has advanced considerably, allowing young creatives to connect without necessarily meeting physically at affordable internet cafés such as the Cyber Container Café near Muhimbili, the importance of physical creative communities should not be underestimated.

Why should the responsibility of keeping hip-hop alive feel like such an uphill struggle when today's generation has access to opportunities and technology that many of us could only dream of during our formative years?

These questions are not intended to undermine contemporary hip-hop artists, many of whom continue working tirelessly to put East African hip-hop on the map. Rather, they invite us to examine the state of the culture, the visibility of its different elements and the extent to which it continues to serve the communities from which it emerged.

Historically, hip-hop lyrics often reflected the realities of the communities that produced them. Artists spoke about poverty, corruption, disease, injustice and the social and economic challenges confronting ordinary people. Their music became a form of testimony, documenting lived experiences and challenging systems that prevented communities from reaching their full potential.

Today, we must continue asking whether hip-hop retains that responsibility and whether its messages are reaching the people who need them most.

We must also examine the barriers that keep young people trapped in cycles of limited opportunities, discouraging them from pursuing their dreams and realising their potential. Sustainable creative environments and supportive communities are essential if young people are to contribute meaningfully to the future envisioned under development agendas such as Dira 2050.

Can hip-hop help shape Tanzania's future?

Tanzania has experienced substantial population growth over the decades, with its population rising from approximately 15 million in the early 1980s to more than 60 million in subsequent decades. Against this backdrop, an important question emerges: can a powerful artistic movement such as hip-hop help address the challenges confronting vulnerable communities?

Can hip-hop, when properly recognised and supported, become a vehicle for education, awareness, empowerment and constructive social movements?

I would also like to recognise Deputy Minister for Arts, Culture and Sports Hamis H. Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana-FA, for continuing to use hip-hop as a tool for communicating with communities.

From being a favourite among young people of my generation, particularly millennials, with his distinctive style, Afro-inspired fashion and carefully crafted lyrics, Mwana-FA has demonstrated that hip-hop can open doors beyond the entertainment industry. His journey is a reminder of how music can influence lives and prepare individuals for greater responsibilities in society.

Let us also discard the misconception that hip-hop enthusiasts must necessarily be associated with hooliganism, foul language or an unruly lifestyle. Loving hip-hop does not disqualify anyone from becoming a respected professional, community leader or even a national leader capable of articulating and advancing a country's vision.

There is still a long way to go if hip-hop is to realise its full potential. We must consider integrating arts and culture more meaningfully into school curricula, extracurricular activities and community programmes.

There is also a need for deliberate efforts to identify, scout, nurture and support emerging talent. While the recognition and support of young creatives have evolved between 1996 and 2026, clearer frameworks are still needed to guide promising artists towards sustainable opportunities.

School and street bashes, particularly those popular during the 1990s and early 2000s, provided valuable platforms for young people to celebrate their youth, develop their abilities and create lasting memories.

Perhaps some of those approaches deserve to be revisited and adapted to contemporary realities.

Consider initiatives such as Angaza and Tacaids concerts, which brought educational messages into schools through artistic performances. I would argue that corporate companies and institutions should work more closely with artists and creative directors who understand the wider potential of arts and culture, not only as entertainment but also as instruments of communication, corporate identity and national branding.

Those initiatives demonstrated how music and youth culture could be used to communicate important messages about HIV/AIDS prevention and personal safety. At the time, such collaborations were ahead of their time, particularly through the work associated with Taji Liundi and Tacaids.

Previous programmes of this nature created opportunities for emerging artists to lead conversations within their communities, using familiar language, relatable experiences and creative expression to connect with their peers.

It is time to bring such initiatives closer to communities again. Arts and culture deserve to be celebrated and recognised as powerful tools for education, guidance, communication and social development.

This combination of education and entertainment, commonly described as edutainment, can create meaningful experiences that participants remember long after the performances have ended.

As Tanzania looks towards 2050, we must recognise that young people are not merely beneficiaries of development. They are active participants in shaping the future of their communities and the nation.

Whether through music, rhythms, poetry, visual arts or performance traditions, creative expression offers opportunities to communicate ideas that resonate across generations. We should embrace these opportunities and allow the world to recognise what we already possess: a rich heritage of arts and culture.

We must support meaningful programmes that use the different elements of hip-hop to raise awareness, encourage participation, nurture talent and create pathways towards social and economic empowerment.

Arts are part of the future, and so is Bongo hip-hop culture.

The task before us is to create environments in which young artists can thrive, where creativity is recognised as a valuable resource and where artistic expression contributes to the well-being of society. We must encourage meaningful work that celebrates humanity, inspires positive change and gives young people reasons to believe in their potential.

Let us invest in platforms that bring artists and communities together. Let us nurture the voices that challenge injustice, document our realities and imagine better futures.

Above all, let us remember that hip-hop was never meant to be confined to music alone. It is a culture whose strength lies in its ability to bring people together through creativity, expression, identity and shared experiences.

Let the rhythms live. Let the poetry speak. Let the culture inspire every generation.

Amen.