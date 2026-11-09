The Strait of Hormuz reminds us why geography still matters

By Prateek Suri

In an age of artificial intelligence, instant payments and businesses operating across continents at the click of a button, it is tempting to believe that geography matters less than it once did.

I believe the opposite is happening.

The more connected the global economy becomes, the more valuable the places connecting it become. Few examples illustrate this better than the Strait of Hormuz.

Connecting the Gulf with the Arabian Sea and global markets beyond, Hormuz is one of the world’s most important commercial waterways. A significant share of global energy trade passes through this relatively narrow corridor every day, connecting producers in the Gulf with consumers across Asia, Europe and beyond.

But I believe its importance tells a much bigger story than energy.

It demonstrates the enduring value of connectivity.

For centuries, successful cities and economies have grown around trade routes. What has changed today is the sophistication of those routes. Modern economic corridors are no longer simply about ships moving between ports. They combine ports, airports, free zones, financial centres, digital networks, roads, railways and increasingly data infrastructure.

This is where the Gulf has built an extraordinary advantage.

Its geographic position between Asia, Africa and Europe has always been important. What countries such as the UAE have done exceptionally well is transform that geographic advantage into economic infrastructure.

World-class ports, aviation networks, logistics platforms and financial centres have made the region a meeting point for global business.

For entrepreneurs, this creates something particularly valuable: reach.

A company operating from the Gulf can look east towards some of the world’s largest manufacturing economies, west towards Europe and south towards some of Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

That position becomes even more important as global trade evolves.

I do not believe globalisation is disappearing. Instead, it is becoming more diversified. Businesses are building additional supply chains, exploring new markets and developing multiple routes connecting producers and consumers.

That creates opportunities for countries positioned at the crossroads of those new relationships.

Africa, in particular, could become increasingly important to this story.

As African economies industrialise and infrastructure improves, trade between Africa, the Gulf and Asia has the potential to expand significantly. Ports, logistics corridors, energy networks and industrial zones will become the foundations supporting that growth.

For investors, the lesson is straightforward.

Infrastructure that connects economies can sometimes be as valuable as the products moving between them.

A port can create an industrial ecosystem around it. A railway can open new markets. An energy corridor can support entire economies. A logistics hub can connect businesses thousands of kilometres apart.

Technology will undoubtedly continue transforming global commerce. AI will accelerate decision-making, automation will reshape industries and digital platforms will make international business easier.

But technology does not eliminate geography.

It makes good geography even more powerful.

The Strait of Hormuz is therefore more than an important waterway. It represents something much larger about the global economy: prosperity grows when countries, markets and people are connected.

The future of global trade will belong not only to those who produce the most.

It will also belong to those who connect the world best.