EDITORIAL: BOLSTER MET SERVICES IN AGE OF CLIMATE CHANGE

Today, March 23, 2021, is the 71st anniversary of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), counting from March 23, 1950 when the Organisation was established as part and parcel of the United Nations Organisation (UN).

Through its General Assembly’s Resolution A/RES/531(VI), the UN established a formal relationship between itself and the WMO – and also declared March 23 of each succeeding year World Meteorological Day.

This is to celebrate and commemorate the formation of WMO – and, at the same time, acknowledge the contributions that the WMO has been making to protect natural resources of water, air and the weather as a whole.

WMO also provide food security, transport facilities, and water resources especially to the underdeveloped areas of the world – albeit doing so by closely working with developed countries across the globe.

WMO has 193 member states and territories, including Tanzania, working in close coordination with a network of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services that it established in many world countries.

In other words, World Meteorological Day is basically related to climate and the environment in general, acknowledging the contributions of those who work for the betterment and protection of the environment: taking measures to protect the natural global climate.

Advertisement

Tanzania can arguably be said to be at the forefront with WMO in the fight against the seemingly-relentless climate change, mostly in the form of global warming.

This basically results from long-term change in the average weather patterns that have come to define Earth’s local, regional and global climates: changes which have a broad range of effects, mostly adverse.

Hence the need for Tanzania to bolster the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA), whose mission is to provide quality, reliable and cost-effective meteorological services to stakeholders’ expectations.

It is through this that the agency can effectively contribute to the protection of life, property and the environment at large.









GENDER EQUITY NOT A PRIVILEGE

Gender equality remains one of the thorny issues in our society. There is a need to ensure steps are taken to fully integrate gender equality into the national development agenda.

One area where inequality is most pronounced is in employment, and it is generally agreed that women earn significantly less than men. Given the fact that women’s access to formal jobs – whose packages include social protection – is limited, many find themselves in the informal sector that is not reliable.

This must change. Women play a crucial role in providing for their families. With appropriate and adequate investment in women’s education, the gender inequality gap in accessing better jobs will be reduced if not closed altogether.

Another aspect is the inclusion of women in decision making. The government should continue developing policies that can ensure women get equal opportunities as men in all aspects of life.

Meanwhile, women should also learn to be confident in their abilities. Women should not just wait to be given a chance; they should be aggressive and strive harder to achieve goals they have set for themselves. Gender equity is not a privilege. It is a right.