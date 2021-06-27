EDITORIAL: GREAT MOVE BY GOVERNMENT ON ABANDONED PROJECTS

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s drive to revive two big projects that had failed to see the light of day is an indication of government’s intent to rebuild and restore the forgotten dreams.

Indeed, the Bagamoyo Port project and the Liganga and Mchuchuma iron ore projects had promised great results for the national economy only to end up in the back seat of the fifth phase government.

It is from such dimmed lights that we are now seeing brightness at the end of the tunnel, a glimmer of hope to the lost plans that had for years remained unfulfilled.

The pivotal role that will be played by the two big projects remains unquestionable. However, the government needs to ensure that the concerns raised by the former leadership have been addressed. It is no secret that a lot of complexities cloud such big contracts that involve trillions of shillings. It is therefore crucial that Tanzania doesn’t get the short end of the stick in these mega deals.

Just as the current president has proven to be one who is guided by thorough research before reaching any important decision, it is our hope that as the government embarks on reigniting these big projects, all areas of concern have been assessed and the best outcome weighed.

Investors are definitely eyeing Tanzania as a big investment hotspot following the government’s drive to repair broken bridges. This means that many big projects such as the Bagamoyo Port project will be proposed for implementation. With such proposals come a host of variables that ought to be looked at with a keen eye.

Advertisement

The checks and balances that are an important part of the success strategy will hopefully be more instrumental as the country is steered to new heights. Let every organ play its role and we will see all that was impeding Tanzania from truly reaching greatness dealt with.

The importance of the Bagamoyo Port and the Liganga and Mchuchuma projects cannot be overemphasized. What nation stands to gain outweighs what was highlighted as shortcomings by former regimes, but, as mention, the government needs to exercise due diligence to ensure that the implementation of these megaprojects goes without any blemish.





Making the right decisions

With everything considered, President Samia deserves utmost applauds for the economic reforms that she is making, it is such transformations that prepare a country for greatness. We are now seen as a progressive nation that listens and also wants to be heard. At the end of the day, all these government efforts should be geared towards helping the governed – citizens.

Let this major step be a precursor for more turnarounds that will benefit Tanzania and see the national development goal realized. The true definition of leadership is being able to make the bold decisions that serve the best interest of those who look up to you. So far, President Samia is trading down the right path as far as her decision making is concerned.

From these two projects of immense importance to Tanzania, we hope to see more revived as we slowly make our way to prosperous grounds amid challenges that will undoubtedly test government’s resolve.